Florida Man: Can Kanye West's high school live up to the hype?

I touched on Kanye West ’s upstart prep school in this week’s roundtable, and I set the over/under on seasons played at 2.5 – and then promptly took the under. A day later, I’m feeling even more optimistic about that hypothetical bet.

It’s impossible to validate the claims made in the post, and there are always two sides to every story. An interview request sent to the lone email address listed on the school’s website was not returned. But everything about West’s school feels unstable at best.

Donda Academy has a lot going for it. West’s brand and deep pockets, along with the backing of adidas, is a strong combination. The school is certainly not having any trouble recruiting players, as a number of high-profile recruits - including Dillingham and fellow national prospects Zion Cruz, Jalen Hooks and Jahki Howard - have all committed to move to L.A. to attend the school after being recruited via Instagram by West himself.

That said, maybe you’ve heard that the school’s founder has a bit of a track record of starting projects and never finishing them. Remember his album Yandhi? Or ...

**The joint album with Drake that produced billboards in L.A., but was never actually recorded?

**That weird video game, too.

**West’s most recent musical project was released as an unfinished product.

Looking further at Donda Academy, the school’s unverified Instagram account feels more like the tease for a merch drop than it does a prep school account, and the official website’s interface is odd, if not nonsensical. There’s also no phone number for the school available online. Point is, for every one thing working in the favor of the school’s survival there are two that suggest it may not be long for this world.

One high-profile and respected grassroots basketball coach called the school “madness” via text this week, and another told me it was all “last minute and unorganized.”

I’m rooting for Donda Academy to succeed. The more avenues for education the better, after all. West certainly has the money, power and pull to provide kids with a world-class experience. The 17-year old version of me would have crawled over glass and hitchhiked to L.A. to attend if Kanye DM’d me and invited me to enroll.

That said, West’s school is starting to feel like many of his recent projects: high on hype and low on predictability.