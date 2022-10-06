High school seasons are halfway done or more, so this is a good time to take a look at some things happening across the country. Today, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives five thoughts on the 2023 tight ends:

IS ROBINSON NO. 1 FOR SURE?

Duce Robinson has every characteristic necessary to be the No. 1 tight end in the 2023 class and a potential five-star candidate by the end of this recruiting cycle. The Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout is 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, looks like an Adonis in person, runs routes like a receiver, has great hands and so far this season has 19 catches for 426 yards and six touchdowns so he can stretch the field no problem. It looks like he’s a near-lock to stay as the No. 1 tight end in the class but if there’s one prevailing storyline with this group it’s that question marks abound from top to bottom. Many of them have injuries, some won’t be back all season and so over time maybe someone could eclipse him. But it’s unlikely with so many of the top ones out.

*****

SPURLIN COULD COME BACK BETTER THAN EVER

The one name that really has caught my attention, though, is Pearce Spurlin even though he hasn’t played this season after offseason shoulder surgery. The Georgia commit is back to training every day and running routes and getting ready but maybe most importantly is that he’s added much-needed weight to his frame and he’s now 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds. Two summers ago, the Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton prospect was at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta and was phenomenal but he was also incredibly lean. Over time, Spurlin has reshaped his body and now Georgia might have its next superstar tight end in place. The Bulldogs are also in the running for Robinson so that tandem would be deadly especially while also throwing high three-star Lawson Luckie in the mix.

*****

INJURIES TAKE OUT TIGHT ENDS

Walker Lyons (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Spurlin has yet to see the field in his senior season. Four-star Walker Lyons from Folsom, Calif., injured his knee early in the season. Tennessee pledge Ethan Davis, who looked awesome this summer, is out with a labrum injury. Texas commit Will Randle has been hobbled with a knee. Stanford pledge Jaden Platt was injured early on and then suffered a concussion so he’s played only two games. All these injuries muddy up how things could or should play out in rankings since so many talented tight ends aren’t going to see the field this season at all. It makes things tougher but also gives others an opportunity to step up and make something happen as well. There are plenty of three-stars who are outplaying their ranking and should get more credit.

*****

THREE-STARS EMERGING

Javonte Vereen (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are a bunch of three-stars who are putting up big seasons and that should not go unnoticed. It should also serve warning to some four-stars in front of them that no ranking is guaranteed. It starts with Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer who already has 38 catches for 706 yards and nine touchdowns. NC State commit Javonte Vereen and Penn State pledge Joey Schlaffer are also off to excellent seasons as an argument to move up can certainly be made by all three. Two others to watch are Baylor commit Hawkins Polley, who has six TDs on 16 catches, and Kentucky commit Tanner Lemaster, who has seven scores on 25 receptions so far.

*****

JOHNSON AN INTRIGUING PROSPECT