High school seasons are halfway done or more, so this is a good time to take a look at some things happening across the country. Today, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives five thoughts on the 2023 athletes.

HARBOR IS ONE-OF-A-KIND

We have had track stars over the years in the Rivals rankings. But none that I can recall were 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. Nyckoles Harbor is not only someone who runs track but he’s an elite-level track standout, possibly Olympic-type athlete who also happens to be a standout defensive end. Is he perfect playing the edge all the time? No. But his freak athleticism is something so rare and that’s one reason why so many top programs including Michigan, South Carolina, LSU and so many others are pursuing him. Harbor is a great football player, an elite track star and if he pursues football over the long term then how can he not completely blow away NFL teams at the combine?

FINALLY, GOOD NEWS FOR HUSKERS?

Malachi Coleman (Casey Fritton)

Nebraska fired its coach early in the season. The Huskers then got blown out by Oklahoma before bouncing back with wins over Indiana and Rutgers. They’re two-touchdown underdogs at Purdue this weekend. But Nebraska could be getting really fantastic news on the recruiting trail soon. Lincoln (Neb.) East high four-star athlete Malachi Coleman is announcing in about a week and the Huskers look like the heavy favorite. Coleman has visited Nebraska often this season - even when things were going really poorly - and whether he’s used in the passing game or off the edge, Coleman has the potential to be one of Nebraska’s best commits in a while. If Coleman happens to pull a shocker, it would be devastating for the Huskers but it feels unlikely at this point.

DON’T SLEEP ON BROOKS

Texas A&M has such a loaded recruiting class again that Dalton Brooks ranks about midway through the group as a mid-level four-star prospect. That’s crazy, though, because the Shiner, Texas four-star is such a versatile superstar whether at running back, defensive back or in the return game that coach Jimbo Fisher is going to be able to use him all over the field. One wonders if Brooks would be ranked even higher if he didn’t play in small-town Shiner, made famous for its brewery. Brooks has elite speed, elite instincts and has special qualities like few others.

RUMOR ABOUT TURNER

CJ Turner has been committed to Colorado since April. He missed in the offseason because of a knee injury and Arkansas slow-played him a little bit as the Buffaloes landed his commitment during a visit there in April. But this is where things get interesting. Colorado fired coach Karl Dorrell and the future there is uncertain. For the Star City, Ark., high three-star standout that means taking a trip to Florida State this weekend. It should be a huge bash in Tallahassee and the word is if the Seminoles offer during the trip then Turner will have a whole lot to think about. And a flip might be something in the cards.

SOME SLEEPERS EMERGE

