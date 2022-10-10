High school seasons are halfway done or more, so this is a good time to take a look at some things happening across the country. Today, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives five thoughts on the 2023 defensive ends. THIS SERIES: Five thoughts on the 2023 QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL

MORE FIVE-STARS COULD BE COMING

The defensive end group is already loaded led by five-stars David Hicks, Jr., Jayden Wayne, Samuel M’Pemba and Keon Keeley but there could be more five-stars coming. So many others have really made a huge impression during their senior seasons, shown they’ve been unstoppable off the edge and could push up the ranks. We don’t want to go crazy with five-star rankings but when it’s deserved, we also don’t want to hold back on bumping players up. At strongside defensive end, Notre Dame commit Brenan Vernon and Damon Wilson are two candidates who could be in the conversation. At weakside, Matayo Uiagalelei is definitely going to be in those talks along with Jaquavious Russaw and others. This is one of the better defensive end groups in a long time.

UIAGALELEI IS REALLY SPECIAL

In the biggest high school game of the year Friday night when Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei beat Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, Matayo Uiagalelei shined and had one of his best games. People around the Bosco program say he’s been unstoppable all season - and that could lead to a move up in the rankings. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Uiagalelei was incredible off the edge against Mater Dei’s running backs. He was so fast getting to the ball carrier, he beat the offensive tackles time and time again, and he also blew up a screen pass by identifying it and reacting well. Ranked as the third-best weak-side defensive end nationally is a heady ranking but it might be a little low.

IS VERNON THE NEXT BOSA?

Brenan Vernon has not done any national events so his exposure to other elite defensive ends and to the evaluation process has been very limited. But that doesn’t mean he’s not one of the best players in the class and he especially reminds some of Joey Bosa. But others aren’t quite as sold on the Mentor, Ohio, four-star prospect. He made an early commitment to Notre Dame over Ohio State to the surprise of some and has stuck with the Irish ever since. Vernon is about the same height and weight as Bosa was in high school and looks like him coming off the edge – relentless, tough and unstoppable. But seeing him against national competition would be great to figure out if he’s a five-star and where his final ranking should end up.

THOUGHTS ON TOP UNCOMMITTED PLAYERS

Damon Wilson (Rivals.com)

Only one of the top 13 strongside defensive ends remains uncommitted and that is Venice, Fla., standout Damon Wilson, who’s locked in a recruiting battle between Alabama and Georgia. The high four-star is under five-star consideration and was back in Athens this weekend as the Bulldogs try to close on him. The Crimson Tide are right there as well. There are plenty more undecided weakside ends. Four of the top six prospects at that spot have not committed yet with M’Pemba (Georgia is the leader), Keeley (Alabama and Ohio State are on top), Uiagalelei (Ohio State and Oregon are out front) and Russaw (Alabama and Georgia are on top) remaining on the board.

SLEEPERS DOWN THE LINE