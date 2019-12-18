CHATSWORTH, Calif. - A top 10 player in the 2020 class, Ziaire Williams has yet to hit the court his senior season with power house Sierra Canyon. Williams started practicing this week and his first game back will be Dec. 29 at the Damien Classic in San Diego.



On the recruitment front, Williams has taken official visits to USC, North Carolina and Arizona and says he might get back to Stanford for an official and maybe Oregon but nothing has been scheduled. Rivals.com sat down with the five-star wing to get the latest on the hype surrounding his high school team, a recap of where each school stands and a decision timeframe.