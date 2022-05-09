Five-star Trentyn Flowers plans October commitment

Trentyn Flowers already holds a host of offers. The class-of-2024 forward is exploring all of them and taking his time when it comes to narrowing his focus. Rivals.com recently caught up with Flowers to discuss his options and what might be next as it relates to his recruitment, which seems to be headed up by Duke, Louisville and Kentucky for the time being.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I know I’m going to check out Georgia State for sure. There’s going to be a Kentucky visit maybe and one to Louisville. Really that’s all I’m looking at for now.”

ON LOUISVILLE

"I talk to the new staff a lot. Coach Nolan Smith was recruiting me at Duke. I had a pretty good relationship with him even before he went to Louisville, and I feel like it’s a really strong relationship."

ON NOLAN SMITH

"He’s great. You can tell how much of a player’s coach he is when you talk to him. You know he's gonna let you play your game."

ON KENTUCKY

"At Kentucky, my guy is Coach Orlando [Antigua]. He’s a great coach and that's a great staff. It’s just a great program. I don't really have to say much about Kentucky It’s Kentucky."

ON OTHER INVOLVED SCHOOLS

“Duke, Oregon, Syracuse and then also a lot of the schools I have offers from already.”

ON WHICH COACHES AT DUKE ARE RECRUITING HIM

"Now it’s Coach [Jon] Scheyer and Coach [Jai] Lucas, who was just at Kentucky. Everyone is moving right now. I haven’t talked to Coach Lucas since he got there but I think I will soon."

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT

"I’ll be committed this year sometime. After the summer dies down, I’ll weigh my options and make a decisions. I’d expect a decision around October."

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A SCHOOL

“I want a coach who can build a great relationship and who is going to mentor and develop me. I want a coach I can look at as a father figure or something more than just a coach. That’s all I really ask for.”



