CaliforniaPreps - Five-star TEs have made big impact despite small numbers

Over the history of Rivals dating back to 2002, there have only been 10 five-star tight ends, an incredibly small number since there are usually 30 or more five-stars in each recruiting class. Today, we look back at some tight ends and point toward the future as well to name a potential five-star in this recruiting class.

BIGGEST HIT

Overview: Olsen was a five-star tight end in the second-ever Rivals class of 2003 and he has far exceeded any rankings or expectations. He picked Notre Dame but then transferred to Miami in August of his freshman year. He was a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2007, he’s a three-time Pro Bowl selection and he has more than 700 receptions with 60 touchdowns in his NFL career. He’s currently playing for the Seattle Seahawks. Farrell’s take: Only an old-timer like me can remember how special Olsen was as a huge target with tremendous athleticism and a great catch radius. He’s more than lived up to the hype and will be one of our first Rivals.com Hall of Famers out of high school.

BIGGEST MISS

Overview: At the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Nauta committed to Georgia over Alabama and Michigan. A state of Georgia native, Nauta said he realized how important being close to family was after playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy late in his high school career. While Nauta had a commendable college career with 68 catches for 905 yards and eight touchdowns, he did not dominate - nor was he as targeted as much - as expected. Farrell’s take: Nauta was a borderline five-star and he never lived up to expectations. He had gained weight at one point and then slimmed down during his high school career and he was debated a great deal. He was an excellent pass catcher and I don’t understand why he wasn’t targeted more in college.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Overview: In the inaugural 2002 recruiting class for Rivals, Lewis was a five-star prospect but ranked No. 36 in the country, a ranking that would probably place him as a high four-star by today’s standards. There were 38 five-stars in that class, the most in Rivals history. Lewis committed to UCLA over Florida State, USC, Oregon, Washington and others. He played for more than a decade in Jacksonville and now plays with the Green Bay Packers. Farrell’s take: I liked Lewis but never thought he’d be a long-time NFL player and he carved out a great career. He was in a year where we had too many five-stars and probably shouldn’t have been one, but he made us look smart.

FUTURE STAR

Overview: In one of the biggest surprises in recent recruiting memory, Gilbert committed to LSU over Alabama and Georgia. He’s already become a focal point of the Tigers’ passing attack and he should only figure in more over the coming years because the 6-foot-5, 249-pound prospect is special in many ways. In three games, Gilbert is second on the team in receiving - behind five-star WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - with 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Gilbert is a freak athlete and will play some wide receiver and some tight end and he will have an amazing three-and-out career. Mark it down. He reminds me of Calvin Johnson.

PHYSICAL FREAK

Overview: Gilbert and five-star Darnell Washington might be close physically but no one in high school really looked like Howard, who was so physically developed and dominant and was the first of his kind at that level. The five-star picked Alabama and had a slow start to his career, but dominated by his senior year and finished with 114 catches for 1,126 yards and seven touchdowns in Tuscaloosa. He was a first-round pick and plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Farrell's take: Howard is, by far, the most physically impressive tight end I’ve ever seen. He was simply dominant and went on to become a first-rounder despite not being targeted enough at Alabama. I still remember him dominating our very first Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.

WHO'S NEXT?