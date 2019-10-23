No. 3 overall: Trey Sanders, Alabama

The skinny: Sanders was an extremely early commitment to Alabama, but then decided to re-open his process to take a look at other schools. After taking official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida during his senior season he again committed to the Tide during the Early Signing Period.

Sanders has a foot injury that will likely lead to a redshirt season. Farrell’s take: This is unfortunate, because Sanders would have had a nice impact on Alabama’s offense this year behind Najee Harris and a few others. Alabama likes to use many running backs, and Sanders would have seen time for sure. However, with the passing attack being so potent, it’s unclear how many carries he would have gotten, so a redshirt year might not be the worst thing.

No. 4 overall: Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma

The skinny: Haselwood was initially committed to Georgia for more than a year, before re-opening his process during his senior season. Oklahoma, which his father attended, Miami, Florida State, Tennessee and Georgia fought took-and-nail until he chose the Sooners at the U.S. Army All-American Game.

Haselwood has 15 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown. Farrell’s take: Haselwood has great size and body control and he’s been able to use that a little bit as a true freshman, but Oklahoma is so loaded with offensive weapons he hasn’t been called on that much. He’s going to be a star down the line, however.

No. 7 overall: George Pickens, Georgia

The skinny: Pickens committed to Auburn in June of 2017 but then ended up taking additional official visits to Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Miami. On National Signing Day he stunned many by flipping to the Bulldogs.

Pickens has been a steady contributor for Georgia this fall, with 23 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Pickens could be considered the best receiver in the Georgia offense, and that’s impressive for a true freshman on a team loaded with highly regarded recruits. He’s been instrumental in the passing game for Georgia and everything we liked about him – from size to speed to hands – has been on display.

No. 8 overall: Evan Neal, Alabama

The skinny: As with Trey Sanders, Neal was a very early commit to Alabama, but then re-opened his process and took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma during his senior season. He eventually re-committed to the Tide during the Early Signing Period.

Neal has become an immediate contributor, starting at left guard. Farrell’s take: Neal was a massive offensive tackle coming out of high school who re-shaped his body and added quickness and footwork as a result. It’s no surprise to see him contributing early because he has the size and power to hold his own. He reminds me of DJ Fluker at the same stage.

No. 11 overall: Theo Wease, Oklahoma

The skinny: Wease initially committed to Oklahoma, then de-committed, before once again committing to the Sooners during the spring after his junior season. In Norman,

Wease has made a minimal impact to this point, with four receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown. Farrell’s take: Wease, like Haselwood, was a big, gifted receiver coming out of high school who will be a big part of the offense down the line. But Oklahoma is so loaded and Jalen Hurts runs the ball so well that targets have been hard to come by.

No. 12 overall: Bru McCoy, Texas

The skinny: McCoy first committed to USC at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and became an early enrollee there, only to leave soon after and transfer to Texas. After participating in spring practice with the Longhorns in Austin he decided to transfer back to USC.

Due to eligibility issues and an illness, McCoy is unlikely to see the field in 2019. Farrell’s take: McCoy was listed as an athlete for us because he could have played offense or defense in college, but it appears he will be a receiver at USC. His back and forth between USC and Texas was interesting to watch, and it will delay his impact on college football.

No. 13 overall: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

The skinny: Rattler avoided any recruiting drama by committing to Oklahoma during the summer leading up to his junior season. He always stayed firm with the Sooners.

Playing in two games in relief, Rattler completed 6 of 8 passes for 73 yards and one touchdown. He is likely to redshirt. Farrell’s take: Rattler isn’t needed because of the transfer of Hurts, but make no mistake: he could be a Heisman winner at the position down the line. He has it all at the quarterback position and is a great fit for Lincoln Riley’s system.

No. 16 overall: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

The skinny: Wright committed to Tennessee over Alabama, West Virginia and others. The Volunteers were long considered the front- runner.

Wright has made an impact as a starter for the Vols early. Farrell’s take: As with any true freshman offensive lineman, Wright has had his ups and downs, but learning on the job will really help him. He’s too talented to sit and redshirt and once he gets his conditioning and footwork set, he could be a star down the line. Right now, he’s still a bit raw.

No. 17 overall: Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The skinny: Cross was initially committed to Florida State for several months during the summer of 2018, but after re-opening his process, and taking a closer look at Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn and Arkansas he committed to the home-state Bulldogs in December. Cross did see time against Southern Miss and Kansas State, but seems more likely to redshirt. Farrell’s take: Cross is going to be a star as he fills out his frame and becomes bigger and stronger, and getting his feet wet this season is a good thing. We loved his length and athleticism. We’re looking at a future first-rounder here.

No. 20 overall: Trey Palmer, LSU

The skinny: Palmer committed to LSU over Alabama, Arizona State, Mississippi State and Florida in early August. The Tigers made Palmer an in-state priority after offering him more than a year before his decision.

While he has not received a great deal of reps on offense, catching only one ball, he has contributed on special teams with three punt returns, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Farrell’s take: Palmer isn’t needed yet with the impressive receivers that LSU has, but you can see him doing great things in this offense down the line. He could also switch to defensive back anytime he’s needed and he’s one of the most versatile players in the 2019 class. He did show some of his ability as a return man with his touchdown.

No. 21 overall: Trejan Bridges, Oklahoma

The skinny: Bridges committed to Oklahoma in September of his junior season and never wavered.

Part of a loaded freshman receiving group, Bridges has made an impact with six receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown. Farrell’s take: Bridges isn’t as big as Haselwood or Wease, but I liked his ball skills better and he could be the one of the three that puts up the biggest numbers down the line. It’s scary to think how loaded this receiver group is going to be next year and beyond.

No. 22 overall: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

The skinny: Green initially committed to LSU during his sophomore season, which came as a surprise to many. However, as more offers rolled in, he de-committed a year later and eventually committed to Texas A&M the following June. Green has made an immediate impact for the Aggies, starting every game at right guard. Farrell’s take: Green was a huge lineman coming out of high school with good size and solid footwork, so it’s no surprise to see him make this kind of impact early. He’s going to be a star for Texas A&M, a team that does a good job of developing NFL offensive linemen.

No. 26 overall: Kardell Thomas, LSU

The skinny: While many elite recruits struggle with their decision, Thomas took a different approach by committing to the home-state Tigers during the summer leading up to his sophomore season. While he did take an official visit to Penn State during his senior season, he remained firm with the Tigers.

Thomas is recovering from ankle surgery and is expected to miss the 2019 season. Farrell’s take: Thomas probably would have seen some time this season, especially with how well LSU is playing and how they have blown out a few teams, but a redshirt was still likely. With his ankle injury, it allows him to continue to re-shape his body and get ready for a big impact next year. He was the most physical lineman we saw in 2019.

No. 27 overall: Joe Ngata, Clemson

The skinny: After a successful unofficial visit to Clemson, the Tigers emerged as the favorite for Ngata. A follow-up visit ended with his commitment to Clemson over offers from Washington, Notre Dame and USC.

Despite being part of a loaded receiving corps, Ngata has already played in five games and totaled eight receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He is also a steady contributor as a kickoff returner. Farrell’s take: Ngata has done well so far considering the depth at receiver that Clemson has and some of the offensive struggles. He’s the next in line as a great receiver for the Tigers, and he is flashing some of that ability already.

No. 28 overall: Clay Webb, Georgia

The skinny: For the majority of his process, this was thought to be an in-state battle between Alabama and Auburn, but at the end Georgia swooped in and picked up his commitment in early December. Clemson also became a major player during the late stages.

Webb has played in one game this fall and will likely redshirt. Farrell’s take: Webb is the first center to earn five-star status in Rivals.com history, so we obviously feel he’s going to be a great one down the line. He’s unlikely to see action in more than four games this season and will redshirt. Georgia is so loaded at offensive line that it could be a couple years before he impacts.

No. 29 overall: Bo Nix, Auburn