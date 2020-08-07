CaliforniaPreps - Five-star Skyy Clark down to a final eight

While a commitment will not be made today, Clark has taken the final step before going through with things. Narrowing his list to a final eight, Clark will play his college ball at Kentucky , Memphis , Michigan , North Carolina , Oregon , Tennessee State, UCLA , or USC.

The recruitment for Skyy Clark has sped up. In the conversation for who the best playmaker is in the sport, Clark has dabbled with the idea of reclassifying into the 2021 class, but first, will make his college decision.

“I feel like these schools match my style of play best and are the best suited to help me reach my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA while also giving me a great education,” Clark told Rivals.com. “I appreciate every school and coach that recruited me but these seven are ultimately what me and my family have settled on.”

The Minneapolis native, who spent the past three years on the west coast, before moving to Nashville this spring, is one of the most gifted, talented and skilled guards in the entire sport. Growing to over 6-foot-2, and weighing in at close to 200-pounds, Clark is a force on both ends. He is one of the best on-ball defenders nationally, has improved as a shot maker on the offensive end, and is a wizard with the ball in creating for himself and others off the bounce.

A five-star prospect in the 2022 class, Clark will next make his college decision which is not too far away and could come as soon as the end of the month. Afterward, Clark will then deliberate over a potential move into the 2021 class which would place him onto a college campus next fall.