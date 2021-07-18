 CaliforniaPreps - Five-star QB Malachi Nelson commits to Oklahoma
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-18 18:46:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star QB Malachi Nelson commits to Oklahoma

Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney

Five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Sunday. Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney interviewed Nelson and broke down the standout signal caller's pledge to the Sooners.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}