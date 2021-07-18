Five-star QB Malachi Nelson commits to Oklahoma
Five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Sunday. Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney interviewed Nelson and broke down the standout signal caller's pledge to the Sooners.
