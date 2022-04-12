Five-star QB Julian Sayin back from Midwest tour
Julian Sayin was back at Notre Dame this past week and it was the first time the five-star quarterback was on campus since Marcus Freeman became the coach.It went really well - as expected - especi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news