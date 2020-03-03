MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Korey Foreman showed up to the Rivals Camp Series near Los Angeles on Sunday wearing a Clemson bandanna. The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class also showed off a new tiger tattoo that covers his entire left forearm. Anybody can see, his commitment to Clemson looks pretty solid. The five-star defensive end from Corona (Calif.) Centennial picked Clemson in late January after his second visit there, and after his parents signed off on the school he loves. USC and others are not giving up, but Foreman seems locked in. “When I first went out there, I knew it was where I wanted to be,” Foreman said. “I told my mom and dad that I wanted to commit when I was out there but they said they wanted me to wait until they went out there for themselves to see it. When they got out there and we got off the plane, they said it was nothing like Cali. It was beautiful and it was a wonderful experience we had as a family. I was excited they got to see it with their eyes and just be there.

“There is a saying going around, ‘You know when you know.’ When I got there, I got the chills throughout the day. Just looking at things, like we’re going to try on equipment, I got the chills. Oh, we’re going to go walk in the weight room, I got the chills. We’re about to talk to Dabo Swinney. I started shaking because that was the first time I talked to him. He was out of town the first time I went there. “I had to ask some of the players if Coach Swinney was really like that outside of just visits with the players. They said, ‘You’re going to love every single moment you have up here and I still do and I’m about to be a senior.’ It was just little things like that I took under consideration.” Foreman is a massive person who keeps getting bigger. That leads some to believe he could move inside much how Bryan Bresee’s recruitment went where it was thought he’d be a defensive end but nature took over and he will probably play defensive tackle. But Foreman still sees himself on the edge - and that’s where he’s absolutely annihilated opponents for years on the high school level. “I will be playing edge rusher until they shape me into a different body set or I go in there looking like a different body set,” Foreman said. “Anything other than that, I’d only be looking at an outside linebacker-type.” Clemson’s success of putting players in the NFL was another huge consideration for Foreman along with playing with such elite guys surrounding him so he does not have to deal with double and triple teams on every play. Everything that Clemson offers - on and off the field - fit Foreman perfectly.

