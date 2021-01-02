CaliforniaPreps - Five-star DE Korey Foreman decides to stay home

THE SITUATION: Korey Foreman was only committed to Clemson for less than three months so his recruitment has been open for some time and every program in the country tried to convince the five-star defensive end to go there.

Over time, USC, Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Arizona State made the biggest impressions on him and then it felt as if it was the Trojans and Clemson battling it out down the stretch.

There were plenty of rumors throughout Foreman’s recruitment and especially in the closing weeks. One was that Arizona State was surging because he loved the coaching staff’s NFL experience. Another was that he and close friend Maason Smith were going to Georgia together. Or LSU together. Or that after a late trip to Clemson that the Tigers had surged again and he was going to end up there.

But, in the end, it was USC and the Trojans are landing a game-changer on the defensive line.

WHO IT HELPS: USC needs to keep top talent home if it wants to compete for Pac-12 championships and get into the College Football Playoff so this is a massive recruiting victory. All the national powers wanted Foreman and those programs have had success in recent recruiting cycles coming into the state and getting players out.

Not only did Foreman stay home but at least for one season, the five-star could team up again with former Corona (Calif.) Centennial teammate Drake Jackson on USC’s defensive line. The two dominated at the high school level and could become a significant duo again for the Trojans.

WHO IT HURTS: Clemson will be fine at defensive end. LSU landed the No. 1 player in the country in Smith to bolster its defensive line. Georgia will have players there. Arizona State could have definitely used someone of Foreman’s abilities as he has the talent to start right away. But it would also have been a major recruiting statement that the Sun Devils could get into California for even the state’s best players.

RIVALS’ REACTION: Foreman is the top-rated player in the state and was the No. 1 overall prospect in the class but without a senior season because of COVID-19 protocols and others having a huge season he was moved off the top line. He’s still a game-changer at defensive end who has outstanding ability and the frame to immediately have an impact in the Pac-12. This is a major recruiting win for coach Clay Helton and USC and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Foreman on the field as a freshman.