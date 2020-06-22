CaliforniaPreps - Five-Star Challenge: Garcia, Buchner headline look at QBs

The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge would have been held this week but, like countless events across the country, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were a total of 33 prospects who were selected for the Five-Star Challenge before the Rivals Camp Series was halted in March. This week, we will break down the Five-Star Challenge selections by position and look at other prospects who may have earned the coveted invitation that we were looking forward to seeing in person this spring. Today, we start with the quarterbacks.

EARNED AN INVITE

RCS Los Angeles: Maybe no quarterback in this class looks smoother and more polished than Garcia, who has been committed to USC since late September. In Los Angeles the four-star quarterback threw the ball with pace and accuracy and looked like he was exerting little energy doing it. He can put the ball anywhere he wants. Farrell’s take: I’m a big fan of Garcia and think he is one of the best, if not the best, in a strong group of QBs out west this year. He could do some amazing things at USC.

RCS Los Angeles: Buchner is arguably the most interesting quarterback in the 2021 class because he put up such monster numbers in his junior season both passing and running but he played weak competition. The Notre Dame commit showed in Los Angeles that he has all the tools to be special in South Bend. He’s comfortable sitting and throwing from the pocket, might even be more accurate rolling out and finding receivers downfield and his athleticism is no joke - the kid can move and that part of his game should be used at the next level. Gorney's take: Buchner is so interesting because of the numerous skills he brings to the table. There have been others who have put up monster numbers in high school and didn’t pan out, but he looks like the real deal to me.

OTHERS THAT COULD HAVE EARNED AN INVITE

“Maye was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the nation last year and he had a really good chance of getting invited to the Five-Star Challenge this year had he balled out at a regional camp. The North Carolina commit has arm strength, accuracy and is a very polished, technical quarterback.” — Adam Friedman, Rivals.com East Coast Analyst

“McCarthy would have been a return selection after being one of three 2021 quarterbacks who were selected for the 2019 Five-Star Challenge. The Michigan commit is bigger, stronger and a year more developed, and still fires pinpoint lasers around the field.” — Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst

“McCord is the next quarterback up at Ohio State. With a strong arm, a deliberate delivery, and consistent accuracy, he's someone that should have been able to put on an outstanding performance at this year's Five-Star Challenge.” — Friedman

“Moss was solid as always at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles and, even if he didn’t have his best day, he still plays the game at an elite level and he has a bright future. The four-star USC commit could have easily been selected down the line.” - Gorney

“Nussmeier was in contention for QB MVP honors at last year's RCS stop in Dallas as one of the more polished passers in the country. The LSU commit is always poised and throws a great ball with excellent accuracy and anticipation. We were anxious to see the strides he's made after a really impressive junior campaign and offseason.” — Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com Mid South Recruiting Analyst

“Salter burst onto the scene as a junior for Cedar Hill and proved he possesses one of the strongest arms in the nation. He's very athletic and sound mechanically, but we were excited to see how the future Vol looked throwing different routes and how he attacked more arduous throws in the short and intermediate parts of the field.” — Spiegelman

“Vandagriff is a two-time Rivals Camp Quarterback MVP, so the five-star has shown us a lot. There are not too many unanswered questions at this point. It would have been great to see the Georgia commit in the live 7-on-7 setting for a second time.” — Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst