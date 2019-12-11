Five-star Amari Bailey talks recruitment
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Still only 15 years old, five-star sophomore guard Amari Bailey has already seen and done just about anything that a player his age could.
Originally from Chicago, the 6-foot-4 scorer plays for a Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon team that is a high school version of a popular rock band, he's won a Gold medal with USA Basketball and he's already committed and decommitted from both DePaul and UCLA.
The commitments were certainly a learning experience.
“I’ve learned to just take my time," Bailey told Rivals.com. "I felt good about both of the decisions and I don’t regret either one of them. So now I’m taking my time and getting to know coaches a little bit more but I was fine with both, just sometimes stuff happens.”
Now, he's focused on his game and showing what he's about on the floor.
“I’m just being more aggressive when I look for my shot," said Bailey. "What I like to do best that’s coming to light is my passing. But I’m just being more aggressive.
“Playing physical is just natural. That’s my grit. I’m from Chicago and that’s just what we know. I love physicality too.”
Not surprisingly, Bailey is being chased by the top West Coast programs and locals like UCLA and USC, he's also got others like Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan to name a few keeping tabs on him.
Given that Illinois is home, it's not surprising that the Illini have been trying to make an early push.
“Coach Chin (Coleman) is like family," said Bailey. "They just got one of my boys Adam Miller committed there so congratulations to him. I mess with coach Chin heavy.”
The Jayhawks have also made an early impression with their effort.
"I know coach (Jerrance) Howard," said Bailey. "He knows how to develop players and Bill Self gets you to the next level.”
Though he's getting to know those staffs and others, don't look for another commitment out of Bailey anytime soon.
“I’m just taking my time," said Bailey. "I’m just worried about high school right now and trying to have fun.”