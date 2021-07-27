Five prospects that broke out at the Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Any time you stick a bunch of great players under one roof to compete, like at the Nike EYBL and Peach Jam, players will utilize the platform to make their name known. Here are five players Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw thought utilized the platform to breakout:

The 6-foot-8 Lindsay came into the bubble as a solid mid-major prospect. Just in the last 24-hours, Lindsay picked up Power Five offers from TCU, Xavier, and Tennessee. Lindsay has long arms, huge hands, and is an excellent rebounder. While the left-handed forward plays his best 15-feet and in, he runs the floor with a purpose and has a crafty nature around the basket that gets the job done. The name of the game here is production, and a lot of times it helps to see productive players live. Lindsay has entered the conversation of the Rivals150.

*****

McCain came into this event thought of as, “the other guard” for Corona (Calif.) Centennial High and Team Why Not (Calif.) 16s. Well McCain did everything he could to make sure his name was spoken about in high regard. The 6-foot-3 McCain helped lead his team to the 16u championship averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists on 50.5-percent shooting from the field and 40.9-percent from three. Unranked coming into the Nike EYBL bubble, McCain will be in the conversation to enter the 2023 Rivals150 update in a high position.

*****

During the first week of the Nike EYBL bubble, Hausen was fifth on the circuit in scoring. He followed that up in the Peach Jam Consolation Bracket by picking up offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Penn State and Creighton. Hausen plays with an incredible motor that always seems to run hot. He has deep range and is able to create his own shot. More than just a shooter, Hausen is an active team defender and a good passer. Hausen took an unofficial visit to Texas Tech in June, and an official visit to Nevada. Hausen will be in the conversation to enter the 2022 Rivals150 during our next update.

*****

What is not to like about a 6-foot-10 center who can run and move like a guard and jump like a wing. Reed has a very unique set of skills to go along with excellent bloodlines. Reed is a late bloomer, someone who is still growing into his frame and his body. While he may be a redshirt type of candidate or a year or so off from really starting to realize his potential, Reed has a huge upside, bigs just do not move like him. He rebounded the ball well here, he showed ball skills from different spots on the floor, and he showed defensive acumen. Houston was Reed’s first major offer to come through, I am not saying it will be immediate, but do not be surprised if more come through for the Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy big.

*****