The 2025 recruiting class is beginning to come into focus and the unveiling of full class rankings is on the horizon. Leading up to that, the Rivals.com national recruiting analysts will be naming new four-stars at each position. Quarterbacks are up first.

"Standing tall in the pocket, Simmons has it all. The southpaw has a release as quick as one can find with a Sunday arm to get the ball anywhere on the field. With pressure coming in, Simmons will take the hit delivering the pigskin from several different arm angles. His sophomore campaign was big throwing for 3,200 yards with 27 touchdowns and connecting on 67 percent of his attempts. "A two-sport athlete, Simmons is also receiving scholarship offers for baseball. Georgia, Florida State, Louisville, Texas, Vanderbilt, LSU and Texas A&M are some of the programs who may host the four-star this spring." - Ryan Wright, national recruiting analyst

*****

"There is just so much to like about MacIntyre's game and the more that I watch and research him, the more I find to like about the newly minted four-star signal caller. From pedigree to athleticism and arm talent there is no ceiling as to how far the Tennessee product can take his game. His deep ball and arm strength is as good as you will find in the class, he can make every level of throw and is an extremely accurate passer with the athleticism to extend plays with his feet to boot. Everything looks so natural and the way the ball comes off his hand is truly a thing of beauty. "MacIntyre is also a two sport recruit with offers in both basketball and football which is another testament to the special type of talent that he is. Look for Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt - where his grandfather was once head coach - to be among the teams in the mix for his recruitment." - Clint Cosgrove, national recruiting analyst

*****

"Lacey shined during the 2022 season bringing home an Alabama state championship to Saraland. When Lacy drops back, anything can happen. There is magic in his game with off-platform throws and threading the needle into the tightest of spots. Lacey has a Patrick Mahomes feel to his game making unbelievable plays look routine. "In January, Lacey made stops at Alabama, Auburn and Florida State with trips being planned to Tennessee and LSU this spring." - Wright

*****

"Washington is a big, strong-armed quarterback from Maryland who can push the ball down the field and fit passes into tight windows. He has plenty of experience against some of the best competition in the nation and performed well for a young prospect. Last season, Washington accounted for more than 30 touchdowns and threw just eight interceptions while passing for nearly 3,000 yards. He's also an impressive basketball player and that athleticism shows up on the football field. Penn State was an early offer for Washington but programs like Arkansas, Maryland, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are already pursuing him. They won't be the last teams to come calling though." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst

*****