The 2025 recruiting class is beginning to come into focus and the unveiling of full class rankings is on the horizon. Leading up to that, the Rivals.com national recruiting analysts are naming new four-stars at each position. Defensive backs are in the spotlight today. THIS SERIES: Five new QBs unveiled | RBs | WRs | TEs | OLs | DEs | DTs | LBs



"The Northern California safety does an excellent job in both run and pass coverage where he senses a running play, comes up and makes a play on the ball carrier. Hudson also does an excellent job playing the ball in space, defending receivers and using his length to tip passes away and make it difficult for the offense. "He has great instincts and intelligence not only at safety but also when he flips over to receiver and special teams. He reminds me of another NorCal safety in Jevon Holland who was always around the ball and making plays. "USC, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Oklahoma are some early standouts." – Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****

"Grant has the height, length and athleticism that college coaches dream of when envisioning the prototype at his position. The Murfreesboro (Tenn.) standout is able to drop his hips and explode out of breaks with the efficiency of a slot defender despite his frame more closely resembling that of safety than that of a true cover corner. "With a stride that eats up a ton of ground each step, he can also take chances in coverage due to his ability to quickly recover and close on a receiver when the ball is in the air. Upside may be Grant's most exciting attribute as he is only scratching the surface of what he can eventually be as a player. "The physical and athletic gifts make him a fit in virtually any defensive scheme and that is precisely why he is such a highly coveted recruit despite only being a sophomore. "Miami, Michigan, Kentucky, Colorado, Tennessee and Ole Miss are among the schools that have already offered." – Clint Cosgrove, national recruiting analyst

*****

"Woodby is on the smaller side but he has elite speed. Receivers have a really hard time creating any separation from him so quarterbacks have a difficult time completing passes to his side of the field. There are some receivers who will try to take advantage of Woodby's size but he does a nice job in jump ball situations and he isn't afraid to play physically when necessary. "Quarterbacks don't realize just how fast Woodby can close when the ball is in the air so he uses that to bait quarterbacks into bad throws. "His recruitment has yet to take any real shape even though Alabama, Georgia, USC, Tennessee, Maryland and many others have already offered him." – Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst

*****

"Williams is that hard-nosed field cornerback any coordinator can put out on the island knowing he has it covered. Getting tested against top Georgia receivers, Williams has the speed to blanket any receiver and the route tree recognition to be in position before the ball gets there. "When all is said and done, Williams will be one of the nation’s most coveted corners. He’s already over the 20-offer mark with his pick of elite programs. Williams’ most recent visit was to Alabama over the weekend." – Ryan Wright, national recruiting analyst

*****