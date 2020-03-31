We don’t have spring football but we can still look ahead to next season. Here is a series of breakout players at each position for next season, continuing today with the linebackers. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

NIKOLAS BONITTO, Oklahoma

The skinny: Bonitto trimmed his list of top programs to Oklahoma, Texas and Louisville, but it was the Sooners who were considered the heavy favorite for months. He did the expected and committed to Oklahoma at the Under Armour All-American Game.

As has been much publicized in recent years, the Sooners continue to look for defensive playmakers. Bonitto looks on the verge of helping that issue after finishing the 2019 seaosn with 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception. With Kenneth Murray moving onto the NFL, Bonitto will have an even bigger opportunity to shine. Farrell’s take: Bonitto was a four-star out of high school with very good size as a linebacker prospect but who was still a bit raw around the edges. With Murray gone, the Sooners' defense will need someone to step and Bonitto has shown the potential to do that in a big way.

NOAH BURKS, Wisconsin

The skinny: Burks trimmed his list of top schools to Wisconsin, Minnesota and Maryland before committing to the Badgers during the summer leading up to his senior season.

With Zack Braun and Chris Orr both having finished their eligibility in Madison, the opportunity is there for Burks to shine. Having totaled 36 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, two sacks and one interception last season, expectations are that Burks will grab that opportunity while leading the Badgers’ defense. Farrell’s take: Burks has been around for awhile and was a highly-regarded recruit in 2016 who was an excellent tackler and could bring the pain. This is his chance to step up and Wisconsin has done a great job of coaching players up to step into key roles.

MICHAEL ROSE, Iowa State

The skinny: Rose initially committed to Ball State, but after taking a gameday visit to Iowa State during his senior season he flipped to the Cyclones.

With 152 total tackles over the last two seasons, Rose should have already been receiving more attention nationally. But with senior leader, and fellow linebacker, Marcel Spears Jr. moving on, he will now be depended on for even more. Coming off a season with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks, look for Rose to continue to improve his playmaking abilities while becoming a team leader himself. Farrell’s take: Rose had a very good season last year and this season should see 100 tackles or more. He was a mid-level three-star out of high school with good vision and anticipation but a player who lacked elite speed. He’s improved in that area and will be one of the Big 12’s best.

HENRY TO'OTO'O, Tennessee

The skinny: Most assumed that To’oto’o was a lock for Alabama leading up to National Signing Day, but he pulled off a shocker by committing to Tennessee. Washington was considered the biggest threat to the Tide during the final weeks.

While some true freshmen take a little time to get adjusted to the speed of the college game, To’oto’o became a major contributor for the Vols defensive unit from the first game. Finishing with 72 tackles, five tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery in 2019, To’oto’o should continue his ascent as one of the top defensive players in the SEC this fall. Farrell’s take: To’oto’o had a great freshman season and expectations are sky high for this year. We liked him a lot out of high school because he rarely took a false step or missed a tackle and he should emerge as one of the best linebackers in the SEC.

QUAY WALKER, Georgia