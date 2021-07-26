Five hot takes from the Peach Jam

Players and scouts just wrapped up a 13-day stretch of games in the Nike EYBL Bubble that culminated in a fantastic championship Sunday. Here are five hot takes that Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw had coming out of the bubble.

EMONI BATES IS NOT WHAT THE INDUSTRY SAID HE WAS...

…and that is OK. Had Bates not been thrown atop a pedestal and talked about as a generational talent while still in middle school, we would have just watched 12 days of a 6-foot-8 playmaking wing averaging well over 20 points per game. What Bates lacks in top-end athleticism or creative handle, he makes up for with an unwavering confidence in his ability to make every shot on the floor. Is Bates a transcendent talent? No. Is Bates one of the best talents in the 2022 class? Yes.

*****

THE NO. 1 SPOT IS RESERVED FOR SHAEDON SHARPE

This is not really a question in my mind because of the smooth way he creates and makes shooting opportunities. Sharpe has a natural explosion with a handle that gets him to his spots, and the ability to pull up from 28-feet. During the first week of the Peach Jam, Sharpe averaged 21.6 points on 44.4-percent shooting from three. During his second week, Sharpe averaged 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, and three assists on 47.5-percent shooting from the field. It is easy to see his game translate from level to level, and it showed against the nation’s best.

*****

KYLAN BOSWELL IS THE BEST POINT GUARD IN 2023

Unranked coming into the EYBL bubble, Boswell certainly made his name known as he led his Team Why Not (Calif.) team to a one-loss Peach Jam 16u title. Boswell plays fast but controlled, sees the floor well and makes shots. In the championship run, he averaged 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and a steal per game. Louisville, Kansas, Arizona, Washington, Texas Tech, Texas, Stanford, UCLA, Illinois and USC are the Power Five programs who have already offered.

*****

JARED MCCAIN IS UBER PRODUCTIVE

While Boswell is the best point guard prospect in the 2023 class, his travel teammate, Jared McCain, may be the best guard on the Team Why Not (Calif.) 16s team. The 6-foot-3 combo guard averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists on 50.5-percent shooting from the field and 40.9-percent shooting from three. Texas A&M, Stanford, Houston, Washington, Kansas, Texas Tech, Louisville and USC are the Power Five programs who have offered. Currently unranked, expect McCain to join Boswell with a high ranking in the upcoming 2023 Rivals150 update.

*****

GREGORY JACKSON IS A TOP-10 PROSPECT