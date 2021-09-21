Five 2024 prospects that could be five-stars

Now that 100 players have been named to the 2024 Watchlist, there is a handful that could become five-stars in the first Rivals250. Here are just a few that have the potential to be given the coveted title of "five-star prospect." MORE 2024: Positional breakdown | Gorney's thoughts



Davis has done a great job in offseason events and in games throughout his young high school career. He isn't very tall but that isn't too much of a concern at this point. Davis can throw with power and accuracy to receivers running short, intermediate or deep routes. He can fire the ball in tight windows or put touch on it when needed. As he gets older, it will be fun watching Davis develop the finer points of his game but, for now, he has the inside track on the "top 2024 quarterback" title. Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Texas A&M and a few others are in pursuit.

As usual, the state of Florida is loaded with receiving talent in the 2024 class but Madison looks like he could be special. The St. Thomas Aquinas receiver already has great size (6-foot-4, 200-pounds) and the speed he brings to the field makes him a really difficult matchup for any defensive back, regardless of their graduating class. Madison accelerates off the line well and he's very difficult to slow down once he's in the open field. He has strong hands and has no problem fighting through contact to bring down jump balls. Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee and others have already offered but many more will be coming in over the next couple years.

Ricks is exactly what college coaches are looking for in cornerbacks right now. He's 6-foot-1, very quick, battle tested and has natural instincts in coverage. The Virginian, now at IMG Academy, plays with solid footwork and he's able to match up with big or small receivers. Ricks' length keeps quarterbacks from throwing his way often and college coaches have taken notice. Alabama is his most recent offer, joining the likes of Florida, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Oklahoma and many others.

The state of Texas has a rich history of producing talented defensive linemen and Stone could carry on that legacy. The defensive tackle is just shy of 6-foot-5 and pushes offensive linemen around despite weighing in at a relatively light 255 pounds. Stone's quickness, ability to shed blockers and his willingness to chase down the ball carrier are what make him so special at such a young age. He'll continue to refine his hand techniques and play with better leverage as he gets older but it's hard to overlook how developed is already.

