Farrell's All-American Teams: Defense

Here are the defensive players …

There’s only one game left in the college football season, so it’s safe to wrap things up with my first- and second-team All-Americans.

Defensive end

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan — The Heisman runner-up had a dominant season and was the heart and soul of the defense with 14 sacks.

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State — The transfer from Georgia was one of the elite pass rushers in the country this year.

Defensive tackle

Jordan Davis, Georgia — He freed up everyone else on the defensive front by taking up multiple blockers, and he still made plays.

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M — Leal can play end or tackle at the next level and had another physically dominating season.

Linebacker

Will Anderson, Alabama — Anderson should have been in New York as a Heisman finalist as his numbers dwarf even those of Hutchinson.

Devin Lloyd, Utah — The former safety uses those skills in coverage but he has bulked up and become a nasty pash rusher as well.

Nakobe Dean, Georgia — Dean won the Butkus Award for a reason. He closes on the ball better than anyone.

Cornerback

Roger McCreary, Auburn — McCreary has grown into arguably the best cover corner in college football.

Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati — Gardner is not only long and excellent in coverage, he’s also become an excellent tackler.

Safety

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame — The best range in the country at safety gives Hamilton an edge in the passing game.

JaQuan Brisker, Penn State — He’s physical and instinctive and can take over games by himself at times.