{{ timeAgo('2022-01-07 08:08:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Farrell's All-American Teams: Defense

Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

There’s only one game left in the college football season, so it’s safe to wrap things up with my first- and second-team All-Americans.

Here are the defensive players …

*****

*****

FIRST TEAM 

Will Anderson
Will Anderson (AP Images)

Defensive end

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan The Heisman runner-up had a dominant season and was the heart and soul of the defense with 14 sacks.

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State The transfer from Georgia was one of the elite pass rushers in the country this year.

Defensive tackle

Jordan Davis, Georgia He freed up everyone else on the defensive front by taking up multiple blockers, and he still made plays.

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M Leal can play end or tackle at the next level and had another physically dominating season.

Linebacker

Will Anderson, Alabama Anderson should have been in New York as a Heisman finalist as his numbers dwarf even those of Hutchinson.

Devin Lloyd, Utah The former safety uses those skills in coverage but he has bulked up and become a nasty pash rusher as well.

Nakobe Dean, Georgia Dean won the Butkus Award for a reason. He closes on the ball better than anyone.

Cornerback

Roger McCreary, Auburn McCreary has grown into arguably the best cover corner in college football.

Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati Gardner is not only long and excellent in coverage, he’s also become an excellent tackler.

Safety

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame The best range in the country at safety gives Hamilton an edge in the passing game.

JaQuan Brisker, Penn State He’s physical and instinctive and can take over games by himself at times.

SECOND TEAM 

Defensive end: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon; Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Defensive tackle: Calijah Kancey, Pitt; Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Linebacker: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State; Damone Clark, LSU; Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Cornerback: Riley Moss, Iowa; Ja’Quan McMillan, East Carolina

Safety: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Jalen Pitre, Baylor

