Farrell's All-American Teams: Offense
There’s only one game left in the college football season so it’s safe to wrap things up with my first- and second-team All-Americans.
Here’s the offense…
MORE FARRELL POSTSEASON AWARDAS: Top 50 players | Top 15 freshmen | Big Ten awards | SEC awards | ACC awards | Pac-12 awards | Big 12 awards
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
First Team
Quarterback
Bryce Young, Alabama — The Heisman winner is the best player in college football overall, his 46 touchdowns and only five interceptions speak to this.
Running Back
Kenneth Walker, Michigan State — The heart and soul of the Spartans' offense rushed for 1,636 yards.
Sean Tucker, Syracuse — Tucker doesn’t get a ton of attention but his 1,496 yards rushing should.
Wide Receiver
Jordan Addison, Pitt — The best receiver in the nation when it comes to route running and yards after catch.
Jameson Williams, Alabama — The best deep threat in the country simply can’t be covered as evidenced by his 15 touchdowns and more than 20 yards per catch.
Tight End
Brock Bowers, Georgia — He may be a true freshman but he’s been the best player on offense for a team fighting for a national title.
Offensive Line
Evan Neal, Alabama - Neal is a physical freak of nature and keeps Young’s blindside clear.
Ikem Ekwonu, NC State — Ekwonu is so good at pass and run blocking he’s giving Neal a run as the top offensive lineman to be picked in April.
Zion Johnson, Boston College — Johnson can play tackle or guard at the next level and had an outstanding season.
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky — The leader of one of the best offensive lines in the country.
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa — Easily the best center in the county and clear leader for Iowa.
Athlete
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State - Vaughn can do it all on the ground and through the passing game.
Second Team
Quarterback: Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
Running Back: Tyler Badie, Missouri; Breece Hall, Iowa State
Wide Receiver: David Bell, Purdue ; Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Tight End: Trey McBride, Colorado State
Offensive Line: Charles Cross, Mississippi State; Connor Galvin, Baylor; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Caleb Chandler, Louisville; Alec Lindstrom, Boston College
Athlete: Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky