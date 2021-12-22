Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 7-9
With the regular season is in the books, it’s time to look at the top true freshmen in the country. We call it the Farrell Freshman 15 and continue today with Nos. 7-9.
9. DB Darian Chestnut, Syracuse
The skinny: While he experienced some ups and downs throughout the season overall Chestnut showed the potential of a next-level defensive back. Quickly earning immediate playing time, he finished the season with 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass breakups. His interception and pass breakup total were both fifth-highest in the ACC.
Farrell’s take: As a four-star and the top-ranked recruit in the Syracuse class, good things were expected. But Chestnut made more of an impact than I thought he would.
8. DL Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
The skinny: After immediately jumping into the limelight with a 3.5-sack performance against Kansas in early September, Stewart continued his dominant play throughout 2021. Finishing with 43 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 13 sacks – which was the fourth most in the NCAA – he is already playing like an elite defensive playmaker.
Farrell’s take: Stewart wasn’t heavily recruited out of New England because he lacked great length and size, but he immediately found his stride in college with gap-shooting ability and a nice array of pass moves and advanced technique.
7. DB Calen Bullock, USC
The skinny: Throughout the season, Bullock was one of the more consistent defensive players for a unit that saw its fair share of struggles in 2021. Being one of the bright spots, he finished the season with 40 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups while showing impressive natural instincts.
Farrell’s take: Bullock was a Rivals250 safety with great range and a good frame to fill out coming out of high school. He has been much more physical than expected and he hit the ground running. By midseason, he was a leader of the defense.