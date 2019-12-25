*****

9. Kedon Slovis, USC

The skinny: Slovis’ recruiting process started off rather slowly, but during the spring after his junior season he suddenly began to pile up offers. One of these came from USC, which was enough for Slovis to give his commitment to the Trojans a few days later. Slovis was likely destined to redshirt this fall until an injury to starter JT Daniels quickly changed everything. He embraced this unexpected opportunity and flourished this fall with 3,242 yards, 28 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. He also completed an impressive 71.8 percent of his attempts. With Daniels’ returning in 2020, the Trojans will have an intriguing decision to make next season. Farrell’s take: We liked him as a high three-star but expected him to be a one-year starter at USC at best. Although I will brag a bit and remind everyone that I said at the end of his recruiting year that he could be the three-star quarterback that surprises. Next year will be interesting.

8. Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

The skinny: Daniels took his time with his process, especially as a top-rated quarterback, with official visits to Arizona State, California, UCLA and Utah before giving a commitment to the Sun Devils in mid-December. Earning the starting job in summer camp, Daniels often played like a veteran. While being extremely efficient, with only two interceptions, he passed for 2,748 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also rushing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. It will be interesting to watch his progression during his time in Tempe. Farrell’s take: I loved Daniels out of high school as a skinny dual-threat QB with good mechanics and accuracy, and he was especially impressive to me at the Under Armour week. We had him ranked as a Rivals100 prospect and he’s already showing he could have five-star potential. He’s simply been awesome.

7. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame