Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 4-6

With the regular season in the books, it’s time to look at the top true freshmen in the country. We call it the Farrell Freshman 15 and continue today with Nos. 4-6. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

6. DB Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

The skinny: While Clemson did not have the season it expected, the play of Mukuba has fans excited about his future. Totaling 46 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and numerous pass break-ups, he looks to be the future leader of the defensive unit in Death Valley. Farrell’s take: Mukuba was a Rivals250 get for Clemson out of Texas and has been ready to play earlier than expected. He’s made a huge impact and provided a leadership role down the line.

*****

5. RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

The skinny: Considering Allen did not become a significant part of the offense until the fourth game of the season, his performance in 2021 was even more impressive. Finishing with 1,109 yards and 12 touchdowns, while averaging 7.1 yards per carry, Allen has the potential to become the next great Wisconsin running back. Farrell’s take: Allen is a monster. He accelerated high school, was recruited as a linebacker and then switched to running back, and now he’s the next star of the Wisconsin offense. He has a chance to be a 2,000-yard rusher.

*****

4. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas