12. Henry To'oto'o, Tennessee

The skinny: While Alabama was considered a lock for To’o to’o leading up to National Signing Day, he pulled off one of the biggest surprises last year by committing to Tennessee. Washington was actually considered the biggest threat to the Tide during the final weeks of his process.

To’o to’o provided an immediate spark to a defensive unit that needed an influx of talent this fall. With 64 tackles, five tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery, he is part of a young nucleus, to go along with players like offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright, who have the Vols heading in the right direction. Farrell’s take: The talented linebacker was a smart leader for his team out west and a huge cross-country get for Tennessee. He’s one of the future leaders on defense for the Vols and gives hope for the future on that side of the ball. To'oto'o was always a downhill player but he’s surprisingly good in coverage as well and reads the play. He’s going to be a captain early in his career.

11. Drake Jackson, USC

The skinny: Jackson took official visits to USC, Washington, Arizona State and Illinois during his senior season before committing to the Trojans during the early Signing Day. It came down to the Trojans and Sun Devils during the final stretch.

As an early enrollee, Jackson’s performance during the spring quickly had USC coaches excited about his potential. He then carried that level of play into the season, where he has totaled 41 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups for the Trojans. Farrell’s take: Jackson was close to being a five-star and was discussed in rankings as such. He ultimately landed as a top-50 player overall. He had length, good size and power and was extremely athletic. His impact early at USC is no surprise and he could be a three-and-out first-rounder if he continues to develop.

10. Shane Lee, Alabama