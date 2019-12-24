Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 10-12
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The regular season in college football is over, so it’s time to unveil the final Farrell Freshman 15 for the 2019 season. Here are Nos. 10 through 12.
12. Henry To'oto'o, Tennessee
The skinny: While Alabama was considered a lock for To’o to’o leading up to National Signing Day, he pulled off one of the biggest surprises last year by committing to Tennessee. Washington was actually considered the biggest threat to the Tide during the final weeks of his process.
To’o to’o provided an immediate spark to a defensive unit that needed an influx of talent this fall. With 64 tackles, five tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery, he is part of a young nucleus, to go along with players like offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright, who have the Vols heading in the right direction.
Farrell’s take: The talented linebacker was a smart leader for his team out west and a huge cross-country get for Tennessee. He’s one of the future leaders on defense for the Vols and gives hope for the future on that side of the ball. To'oto'o was always a downhill player but he’s surprisingly good in coverage as well and reads the play. He’s going to be a captain early in his career.
11. Drake Jackson, USC
The skinny: Jackson took official visits to USC, Washington, Arizona State and Illinois during his senior season before committing to the Trojans during the early Signing Day. It came down to the Trojans and Sun Devils during the final stretch.
As an early enrollee, Jackson’s performance during the spring quickly had USC coaches excited about his potential. He then carried that level of play into the season, where he has totaled 41 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups for the Trojans.
Farrell’s take: Jackson was close to being a five-star and was discussed in rankings as such. He ultimately landed as a top-50 player overall. He had length, good size and power and was extremely athletic. His impact early at USC is no surprise and he could be a three-and-out first-rounder if he continues to develop.
10. Shane Lee, Alabama
The skinny: Lee took multiple unofficial visits to Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan, but after his first trip to Tuscaloosa, he ended his process soon after with a commitment.
While several newcomers made an impact for the Alabama defense this fall, it was Lee who was the standout. Totaling 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery heading into the Tide’s bowl game.
Farrell’s take: Lee was a physical freak coming out of high school, a kid who was built like a brick and looked like a fullback at linebacker. He was a high four-star for good reason and he has hit the ground running at Alabama. Lee could be the next great linebacker for the Tide.