The midseason Farrell Freshman 15 begins today with a look at Nos. 10-12, led by two top linebackers and a defensive back.

The skinny: Most assumed that To’oto’o was a lock for Alabama leading up to National Signing Day, but he pulled off a shocker by committing to Tennessee. Washington was considered the biggest threat to the Tide during the final weeks.

While other Vols true freshmen have also been productive, such as Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright, To’oto’o has added an immediate spark to the defense with 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery. Farrell’s take: The talented linebacker was a smart leader for his team out west and a huge cross-country get for Tennessee. He’s one of the future leaders on defense for the Vols and gives hope for the future on that side of the ball. To'oto'o was always a downhill player but he’s surprisingly good in coverage as well and reads the play.

The skinny: After taking an official visit to Oklahoma during the spring, the Sooners became the clear favorite for Davis. He ended any drama by committing in mid-July. Miami, Penn State and Kentucky were the other favorites at the time of his decision.

The Oklahoma defense has looked rejuvenated this fall, with Davis’ consistent play being one the reasons. Playing like an experienced veteran, Davis has totaled 19 tackles and one interception, while earning plenty of accolades. Farrell’s take: Davis was a four-star cornerback outside the Rivals250 who lacked great size and needed to fill out but was smooth with his footwork and closed on the ball well. The Sooners' defense looks much better than in years past and Davis is a reason for that. He has a chance to be a star down the line.