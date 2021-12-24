Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 1-3
With the regular season in the books, it’s time to look at the top true freshmen in the country. We call it the Farrell Freshman 15 and conclude today with the top three players.
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
*****
*****
3. QB Caleb Williams, Oklahoma
The skinny: Replacing preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler during the Texas game, Williams remained the starter for the remainder of the season and often played like a veteran. Finishing the season by passing for 1,674 yards, 18 touchdowns and only four interceptions while rushing for 408 yards and six touchdowns, Williams looks to be the next great quarterback in Norman.
Farrell’s take: Williams has been a life saver for the Sooners this season as he provided a spark when Rattler faltered. This is a huge surprise as Rattler was supposed to be a Heisman finalist, but Williams was a five-star talent so we felt he’d do well when he got his chance.
*****
2. RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
The skinny: Coming into the season, there was some debate as to who would be the lead back in Columbus this season. That question was quickly resolved by Henderson, who finished the season with 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, third in both categories in the Big Ten, and also 285 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Farrell’s take: Henderson came in with a lot of hype, and he lived up to it and then some. We were criticized for not having him as a five-star, and that’s certainly looking like a big mistake. He has explosive speed and looks like a future Heisman winner.
*****
3. TE Brock Browers, Georgia
The skinny: There was some quiet optimism about Bowers’ potential coming into the season, but not many people expected the performance he produced. Leading the Bulldogs in receptions (47), receiving yards (791) and receiving touchdowns (11) he quickly became the biggest threat in the passing game. He also showcased his athleticism by adding a rushing touchdown.
Farrell’s take: Bowers stepped in right away and filled a much-needed void in the Georgia offense. He’s also ruined it for anyone who believes UGA doesn’t use the tight end enough. He’s been an instant-impact star and has been the best weapon on offense for a playoff team.