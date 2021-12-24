Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 1-3

3. QB Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

The skinny: Replacing preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler during the Texas game, Williams remained the starter for the remainder of the season and often played like a veteran. Finishing the season by passing for 1,674 yards, 18 touchdowns and only four interceptions while rushing for 408 yards and six touchdowns, Williams looks to be the next great quarterback in Norman. Farrell’s take: Williams has been a life saver for the Sooners this season as he provided a spark when Rattler faltered. This is a huge surprise as Rattler was supposed to be a Heisman finalist, but Williams was a five-star talent so we felt he’d do well when he got his chance.

2. RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

The skinny: Coming into the season, there was some debate as to who would be the lead back in Columbus this season. That question was quickly resolved by Henderson, who finished the season with 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, third in both categories in the Big Ten, and also 285 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Farrell’s take: Henderson came in with a lot of hype, and he lived up to it and then some. We were criticized for not having him as a five-star, and that’s certainly looking like a big mistake. He has explosive speed and looks like a future Heisman winner.

3. TE Brock Browers, Georgia

Brock Browers