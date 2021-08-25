Farrell Freshman 15: Countdown rolls on with Nos. 7-9

9. Jason Marshall, Florida

The skinny: Long known for sending defensive backs to the NFL, the Gators seem to have found another potential star with Marshall. While current star Kaiir Elam has one cornerback position nailed down, Marshall’s early performance has him vying for the other starting spot. Even if he does miss out, look for Marshall to see plenty of playing time in passing situations. Farrell’s take: Marshall won’t start right away, but he’ll be in the mix as an outside corner, and his ceiling is sky high. His length is key and he is picking up the speed of college quickly.

8. Adonai Mitchell, Georgia

The skinny: When the opportunity arose, due to numerous injuries to the wide receiver position during the spring, Mitchell stepped up and put himself into consideration for serious playing time this fall. With the increased reps he saw, he was also able to quickly establish an impressive chemistry with quarterback JT Daniels. That helped lead the way toward a seven-reception, 105-yard, one-touchdown performance in the spring game. Farrell’s take: Mitchell was a surprise this spring and will be counted on heavily with some injuries at the wide receiver position. He has exceptional ball skills and he’s physical.

7. Xavier Worthy, Texas