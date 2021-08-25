Farrell Freshman 15: Countdown rolls on with Nos. 7-9
As college football season is now just days away it’s time for my annual look at the Freshman 15, the top 15 true freshmen to watch at the start of the season. Here’s Nos. 7-9.
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
*****
*****
9. Jason Marshall, Florida
The skinny: Long known for sending defensive backs to the NFL, the Gators seem to have found another potential star with Marshall. While current star Kaiir Elam has one cornerback position nailed down, Marshall’s early performance has him vying for the other starting spot. Even if he does miss out, look for Marshall to see plenty of playing time in passing situations.
Farrell’s take: Marshall won’t start right away, but he’ll be in the mix as an outside corner, and his ceiling is sky high. His length is key and he is picking up the speed of college quickly.
*****
8. Adonai Mitchell, Georgia
The skinny: When the opportunity arose, due to numerous injuries to the wide receiver position during the spring, Mitchell stepped up and put himself into consideration for serious playing time this fall. With the increased reps he saw, he was also able to quickly establish an impressive chemistry with quarterback JT Daniels. That helped lead the way toward a seven-reception, 105-yard, one-touchdown performance in the spring game.
Farrell’s take: Mitchell was a surprise this spring and will be counted on heavily with some injuries at the wide receiver position. He has exceptional ball skills and he’s physical.
*****
7. Xavier Worthy, Texas
The skinny: Despite not being a part of the program until late April after parting ways with Michigan, Worthy has drawn rave reviews in Austin since his arrival on campus. New coach Steve Sarkisian knew he had to upgrade the wide receiver position, so he quickly made Worthy a priority when he became available. And with his game-breaking abilities, Worthy should have an immediate impact with the Longhorns this fall.
Farrell’s take: Worthy brings much-needed speed to the Texas offense and he’ll be used accordingly to stretch the defense and open things up for others. He could be a star in this offense.