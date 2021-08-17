Farrell 50: Countdown of top CFB players rolls on with Nos. 16-20

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is counting down his top 50 players in college football for the 2021 season. Let’s continue with 20-16. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

20. Will Anderson, Alabama

The skinny: Anderson committed to Alabama during the summer leading up to his senior season. He had taken several unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa as well as to Georgia Tech, Florida and Auburn before making his decision. Despite being a true freshman in 2020, Anderson did not waste any time making his presence known in Tuscaloosa. After finishing with 52 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and one fumble recovery, many are expecting an All-American caliber season from Anderson this fall. Farrell’s take: Anderson is one of the nation’s elite pass rushers already after just one season and the sky is the limit for his potential. As he gets stronger he’ll improve against the run but it’s his speed off the edge that is special.

*****

19. D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson

The skinny: Uiagalelei was an early Clemson lean and committed to the Tigers over USC, Alabama and others. While he was being pulled in a million directions, this was Clemson from the start. Backing up Trevor Lawrence as a true freshman, Uiagalelei did play in nine games, mostly in a mop-up role. However, it was his performance during the two games that Lawrence was out with COVID that was truly impressive – completing 59 of 85 passes for 781 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Farrell’s take: Perhaps the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2023, Uiagalelei has size, arm strength and accuracy that reminds many of a young Cam Newton. He’s not as mobile but he can move.

*****

18. Bijan Robinson, Texas

The skinny: Robinson trimmed his long list of top schools down to Texas, Ohio State and USC before committing to the Longhorns during the summer leading up to his senior season. The Buckeyes were considered the leader for a majority of his process leading up to his decision. After a slow start to his Longhorns’ career (14 carries for 67 yards in the first three games), Robinson totaled 636 yards over his final six games, including 355 yards and four touchdowns in his final two. Farrell’s take: Robinson is yet another one-year player to crack this list as he was amazing as a freshman last season. He’s easily one of the top running backs in the county already as a true sophomore and he will be used more in the passing game this season.

*****

17. CB Elias Ricks, LSU

The skinny: Ricks took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge during his junior season which led to his commitment on Christmas Day. The California native, who played his final high school season at IMG Academy in Florida, stayed firm with the Tigers through the next year. Just as Derek Stingley Jr. did in 2019, Ricks made an immediate impact as an elite defensive back during his true freshman season. He finished with 20 tackles, four interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown, and five pass breakups. Farrell’s take: Ricks broke out as a freshman last season and showed off the ability to make big plays we saw in high school. He’s a natural at anticipation and those pick sixes are what he was known for at the prep level.

*****

16. RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina