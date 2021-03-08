CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: Zach Wilson is the second-best QB in the NFL Draft

In today’s Fact or Fiction, Rivals.com National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Derion Kendrick’s best fit is South Carolina

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT

With the loss of Jaycee Horn to the NFL and depth needed in the secondary, Derion Kendrick would be smart to head up the road to the Gamecocks. However, as Wes Mitchell from GamecockCentral.com told me, it's unlikely Kendrick ends up in Columbia as a player dismissed from the Gamecocks' rival. I've heard South Carolina mentioned a few times while digging for info on Kendrick and his future home so I'm not completely counting them out. I believe that's the best place for Kendrick as an in-state product whose high school has sent many players to play for the Gamecocks.

2. Zach Wilson is the second-best QB in the NFL Draft after Trevor Lawrence.

FARRELL'S TAKE: FICTION

To me it's Justin Fields because he has played against better competition and he has a broader set of tools than Zach Wilson. Some talk about Wilson having less around him in college and that makes sense but he also didn't play the level of competition that Fields did. That's important to me. I asked the fans on The West Zone, our premium message board at TigerIllustrated.com and the agreement was there — Fields slightly over Wilson and Mac Jones. Fields has earned the respect of one of the best teams in the country in Clemson and that speaks volumes.

3. JT Daniels is the most important QB in the nation next season.

JT Daniels (USA Today Sports Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT