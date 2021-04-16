CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: Xavier Worthy will end up at Texas

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Right now that seems to be the destination as Worthy has wanted to play at Texas since he wasn’t allowed to enroll early and after the good impression he got from Steve Sarkisian on his Alabama visit.

However, those in the know at Texas - like Jason Suchomel from our OrangleBloods.com site – still haven’t heard anything definitive, and I haven’t either.