CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: USC leads for Foreman after visit

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not. MORE: Ten Southeastern prospects on track for October commitments



1. USC now has the edge after Korey Foreman's visit.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Foreman’s visit this past weekend with a few USC prospects went well from all reports and there are some family members who want him to stay close to home, but I feel Foreman himself wants to play in the SEC and right now LSU is the team to beat. Foreman does change his mind a bit so this could come down to the last impression for someone, but two visits to LSU during the dead period has me thinking Tigers. Gorney’s take: FICTION. As Foreman’s recruitment continues to take shape, it looks like LSU and USC have taken the lead with Georgia right there as well, so it was important for the five-star defensive end to spend some time with Miller Moss, Ceyair Wright and others during an informal gathering at USC over the weekend. I just don’t know if it will be enough to convince the No. 1 player in the country to end up there.

Foreman’s visits to LSU went extremely well, he could team up with fellow five-star DL Maason Smith and play on the biggest stage in college football. That’s driving him to the SEC and I still think LSU has the edge.

2. Florida has a better chance at the playoff than Miami.

Kyle Trask (AP)

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is a tough one because I like both teams quite a bit and you’d think the ACC path would be the easier, but right now give me the Gators. The Florida offense is clicking on all cylinders and the defense needs some work but has the potential to get better and better as newcomers get used to the game.

I can see two teams from the SEC and only one from the ACC, which gives Florida a better chance overall. Now they just have to beat Georgia, which looked really strong against Auburn. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Miami has the tougher game when it visits Clemson this weekend, but Florida has the tougher overall schedule with Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia, and Tennessee - and that’s before a possible matchup with Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Even if the Hurricanes lose this weekend, there is an opportunity for a rematch with Clemson in the ACC title game and beating a team twice in the same season is tough. I’m not overly thrilled with my choice here, though, because if Florida goes to the SEC championship undefeated and loses in a tight game, then a one-loss SEC runner-up might have a better argument than the Big 12 champ or whatever is happening in the Pac-12.

3. TCU is now a team to watch in the Big 12.

Max Duggan (AP)