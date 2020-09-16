CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: UGA has lost lead for DE Korey Foreman

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. UGA has lost the lead for DE Korey Foreman.

Korey Foreman (Andrew Aguilar/For TrojanSports.com)

Farrell's take: FACT. But keep in mind this changes a lot. Korey Foreman was a near lock for Georgia after his visit there a few weeks back but now the No. 1 player in the nation is trending to LSU after visiting Baton Rouge. Will he be that guy who commits to his last visit? Maybe. DT Maason Smith is a key here and that favors LSU because it's his home state, but I still have a feeling Georgia will win this one in the end. Gorney's take: FACT. Georgia is still very much involved with Foreman but after talking to the five-star defensive end, I got the sense that he absolutely loved LSU and was just blown away by the experience – and he didn't even get the pitch from coach Ed Orgeron and his staff. I also got the sense that playing with Smith is really important to Foreman since the two are really close friends. Playing on the same defensive line could be a real draw. It feels to me that USC is still hanging around because of some connections there, but this really looks like a two-team battle between LSU and Georgia. I'd say the Tigers hold a slight edge right now.

*****

2. Michigan will still land RB Donovan Edwards.

Donovan Edwards

Farrell's take: FACT. Michigan landed talented Texas running back Tavierre Dunlap, which led to this question — are they still in the race for Edwards? The answer is yes and he's still its top target. Edwards is a quiet kid and has Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State in pursuit, but I still project him to the Wolverines based on his relationship with the coaches and proximity to home. Gorney's take: FICTION. Michigan makes a lot of sense and the Wolverines could definitely land the West Bloomfield, Mich., standout, but my bet is that he heads to the SEC. Georgia has made Edwards a top priority and there's no arguing against the Bulldogs' success at developing players at that position. Plus, at Georgia, he would be squarely in the hunt for a national championship and he'd play in the SEC. I don't think Dunlap's commitment would scare off Edwards, but it could be an indication that Michigan wanted to lock in a running back pledge because it might not be as confident on Edwards anymore.

*****

3. Tom Herman made the right decision on BJ Foster.

BJ Foster (AP Photo)