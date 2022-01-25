Fact or Fiction: Tetairoa McMillan should be the No. 1 WR in 2022 class
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman along with social media lead Woody Wommack tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.
*****
*****
1. After seeing both in recent weeks, Tetairoa McMillan should be the No. 1 receiver in the 2022 class over Luther Burden.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Call me a homer since I live in Southern California and have covered Tetairoa McMillan more but he’s on a different level. I really like Luther Burden. I thought he was outstanding when I saw him play in California this year and at the Under Armour Game, but the physical traits of McMillan don’t come around often. He’s super competitive, one of the best pass catchers I’ve seen in a long time, and a multi-sport athlete who has unique jumping ability that sets him apart in this class.
Wommack’s take: FICTION. I love T-Mac as a player and the way he makes it look so easy and effortless when he's running routes shows just how talented he is as a wide receiver. But Burden is a different type of receiver and I just like his overall game and how it translates just a little bit more. Burden's physicality and ability to run through defenders is something I love and he will be a star at Missouri. Hopefully we are talking about both players as first-round picks in a few years down the road.
*****
2. Four years from now, we will regret not having Quency Wiggins even higher than No. 16 nationally.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Quency Wiggins did not start playing football until well into his high school career and he has all the tools to be special – potentially the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. His physical tools are amazing, his drive to be great is there and he’s like a sponge who soaks up coaching and then goes on the field and delivers. The strong-side defensive ends in this class are really talented but Wiggins could end up being the best of the bunch.
Spiegelman’s take: FACT. If not for getting hit by a car in San Antonio, Wiggins might already be higher than No. 16 in the final Rivals250. At 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds facing double-teams and sometimes more, Wiggins accrued 13 sacks and 26 TFL and was dominating at the All-American Bowl. He has developed so quickly in two years so in three or four years from now we might be looking back scratching our heads for not viewing Wiggins as a top-10 talent. Nonetheless, his upside is through the roof.
*****
3. The one quarterback we will regret not making a five-star is Texas A&M signee Conner Weigman.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. I like Conner Weigman and think he is a gamer and throws one of the nicest balls out of any quarterback in this class. But if I had to pick one quarterback we will regret not making a five-star it is Ohio State signee Devin Brown. He’s going to a perfect offense that highlights the quarterback and receivers. He will be surrounded by incredible talent at the dominant school in the Big Ten and his cerebral nature of playing the position really stands out. Brown is a competitive kid with great drive and while I like Weigman, my bet would be that Brown comes out of this as one of the best quarterbacks in this class.
Spiegelman’s take: FACT. Weigman is an absolute stud at quarterback. He's a dual-sport athlete that's excelled on the diamond and has been one of the best quarterbacks in Texas the past two seasons. He can challenge downfield and make off-schedule throws look seamless, and he's dangerous with his legs. He should excel playing in Jimbo Fisher's offense with an array of talent up front and at the skill positions in College Station. Certainly, he checks all the boxes.