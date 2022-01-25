Fact or Fiction: Tetairoa McMillan should be the No. 1 WR in 2022 class

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman along with social media lead Woody Wommack tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK PREVIEWS: Will there be a new No. 1 OT? | Should Alex Styles be top 10? MONDAY: Five-star countdown | Meet the new five-stars TUESDAY: Rivals250 released | Gorney's thoughts | Biggest movers | Five toughest questions we faced WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released | Five schools that should be pleased THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released | Three-star with most potential FRIDAY: State rankings released *****

1. After seeing both in recent weeks, Tetairoa McMillan should be the No. 1 receiver in the 2022 class over Luther Burden.

Tetairoa McMillan

Gorney’s take: FACT. Call me a homer since I live in Southern California and have covered Tetairoa McMillan more but he’s on a different level. I really like Luther Burden. I thought he was outstanding when I saw him play in California this year and at the Under Armour Game, but the physical traits of McMillan don’t come around often. He’s super competitive, one of the best pass catchers I’ve seen in a long time, and a multi-sport athlete who has unique jumping ability that sets him apart in this class. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARIZONA FANS AT GOAZCATS.COM Wommack’s take: FICTION. I love T-Mac as a player and the way he makes it look so easy and effortless when he's running routes shows just how talented he is as a wide receiver. But Burden is a different type of receiver and I just like his overall game and how it translates just a little bit more. Burden's physicality and ability to run through defenders is something I love and he will be a star at Missouri. Hopefully we are talking about both players as first-round picks in a few years down the road. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MISSOURI FANS AT POWERMIZZOU.COM

Luther Burden (Rivals.com)

*****

2. Four years from now, we will regret not having Quency Wiggins even higher than No. 16 nationally.

Quency Wiggins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Quency Wiggins did not start playing football until well into his high school career and he has all the tools to be special – potentially the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. His physical tools are amazing, his drive to be great is there and he’s like a sponge who soaks up coaching and then goes on the field and delivers. The strong-side defensive ends in this class are really talented but Wiggins could end up being the best of the bunch. Spiegelman’s take: FACT. If not for getting hit by a car in San Antonio, Wiggins might already be higher than No. 16 in the final Rivals250. At 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds facing double-teams and sometimes more, Wiggins accrued 13 sacks and 26 TFL and was dominating at the All-American Bowl. He has developed so quickly in two years so in three or four years from now we might be looking back scratching our heads for not viewing Wiggins as a top-10 talent. Nonetheless, his upside is through the roof.

*****

3. The one quarterback we will regret not making a five-star is Texas A&M signee Conner Weigman.

Conner Weigman (Rivals.com)