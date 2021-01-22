CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: Tennessee is bigger rebuild than Vanderbilt

1. Tennessee is an even bigger rebuild than Vanderbilt

Harrison Bailey (USA Today)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Vanderbilt went 0-8 this season and it’s a huge job ahead for new head coach Clark Lea, but the Vols are going to be an even tougher rebuild because of the potential NCAA penalties that will likely keep recruits and coaches away. Someone will obviously take the job and that coach will still land plenty of players, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Vandy was even with Tennessee as far as on-field performance as early as next season. And that’s crazy to think. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Tennessee is a mess, there’s no doubt about it, and the recent spate of high-level players to the transfer portal is very worrisome. It’s also concerning where the coaching search is going to go - if any top-notch guys will even want the job, considering the NCAA sanctions that are possible - and whether the new staff could recruit top-end prospects. In no way am I saying Tennessee is right on the edge of something big like an SEC championship, but Vanderbilt is a much tougher turnaround. It might be an impossible one, actually. Tennessee still has Harrison Bailey, still has some elite recruits in this class and has history and tradition on its side. Lea is a good hire, but Vanderbilt might be the toughest Power Five job by far.

2. Michigan is back in it for Will Johnson and Domani Jackson.

Farrell’s take: FACT. The hiring of DBs coach and co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist has had quite the impact on the five-star duo, and while USC still leads for Jackson I think Michigan could be back in the pole position for Johnson. Johnson is delaying his decision now and will take a much longer look at Michigan despite a very good visit out to USC, while Jackson will likely commit on the 23rd to USC but will continue to look at Michigan. And if Elias Ricks does in fact leave LSU for Ohio State the Buckeyes will likely be out with both. Gorney’s take: FICTION. For Johnson, Michigan is going to be a serious player. For Jackson, I’m not so sold. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback is committing on Saturday and at this point I’ve been given no indication his mind has changed since the hiring of Linguist. Johnson is a different story. The new Michigan assistant is focused on getting Johnson in this class but the five-star corner from Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South had a great visit to USC this past weekend and the two are serious about playing together. Get them both? I don’t see it. But Johnson might be rethinking things.

3. Texas A&M is recruiting like a national power.

Bryce Foster (Rivals.com)