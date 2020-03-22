National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Penei Sewell is hands-down the best OL returning to college football next season.

Penei Sewell (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. This isn’t that close, although there are some other very talented linemen returning. But Penei Sewell might be the first offensive lineman selected in this year's NFL Draft if he was eligible. He’s that good. Wyatt Davis is a great one at Ohio State, Samuel Cosmi could be excellent at Texas this season and Trey Smith will be very good at at Tennessee. But Sewell is the man. Gorney’s take: FACT. There are those who believe if Sewell could come out in this NFL Draft class that he would be the first offensive lineman drafted and I agree with them. He’s massive, he moves well, his Pro Football Focus grades are great and there is nothing not to like. Sewell has all the tools to be a franchise offensive tackle in the NFL which is slightly surprising because in high school he didn’t absolutely dominate at our Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. He’s proven himself at Oregon, though and he’s a star.

2. Notre Dame can pull an upset for OL Landon Tengwall.

Landon Tengwall (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Landon Tengwall is expected to announce his commitment this week and it’s down to Penn State and Notre Dame. While some in Notre Dame circles hold out hope for a commitment it would be a stunner if Tengwall didn't pick the Nittany Lions. He has such a great comfort level with the staff and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein that I’m surprised he didn’t commit already on one of his numerous visits. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Tengwall loves the Penn State staff including new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein as they’ve developed a fast relationship and I’m picking the Nittany Lions here no doubt. Notre Dame had a shot if they could have gotten the four-star offensive lineman back on campus in recent weeks but that did not happen because of the coronavirus travel ban and if Tengwall is still going through with his commitment as expected it has to be Penn State.

3. Florida State could make a move on USC QB commit Jake Garcia.

Jake Garcia (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)