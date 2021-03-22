CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: NC State will be looking for new coach after 2021

In today’s Fact or Fiction I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. It's fair to give Michigan a C grade for its quarterback development over last decade.

Jim Harbaugh (Getty Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT

This past week I graded every Power Five program on QB development over the last decade and gave Michigan a C. To me it’s a fair grade as some of the Michigan quarterbacks had solid numbers during this stretch, like Jake Rudock and Shea Patterson. The consensus on The Fort message board at our Michigan site TheWolverine.com was that a C was a very favorable grade. Many felt a D or F would be warranted and spoke to the misuse of Devin Gardner and the inability of Jim Harbaugh to take his QBs to the next level, which is also fair. A grade of C is a low grade in my ranking system so I think it’s fair.

*****

2. Bryce Young will have a bigger impact on the national title scene than DJ Uiagalelei.

Bryce Young (Getty Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT

We know Clemson will coast through the ACC and D.J. Uiagalelei will likely put up monster numbers for the Tigers. But we don’t know about Young and Alabama. With Najee Harris, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith gone, Alabama has to reload on offense and Young will be cutting his teeth with new offensive standouts. That’s why the play of Young is so important to Alabama’s success next season and he will have a much bigger impact on whether the Crimson Tide get back to the playoff or not.

*****

3. NC State will be looking for a new coach after next season.

Dave Doeren (Getty Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FICTION