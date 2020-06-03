1. Miller Moss will win the USC job over Jake Garcia.

Farrell's take: FICTION. First off, does it matter? It's a tad early to project this, but that is our job. Both quarterbacks are excellent, but I like Jake Garcia a ton and like his arm and decision making a bit better. We all know one will win the job and the other will likely transfer. It's a good problem to have for USC, but I give the edge to Garcia. Gorney's take: FICTION. I give the slightest edge to Garcia here, but I'm still not certain USC will end up with both quarterbacks in this class. Miami and many others are pursuing Garcia and there are still many months until Signing Day. If you're writing off Miller Moss, though, you're mistaken. That kid can play. He's a tremendous leader, super smart and he can absolutely win this job. Still, I have to pick and Garcia has the edge right now.

2. FSU recruiting, ranked No. 25, is down this year.

Farrell’s take: FACT. I believe in Mike Norvell much more as a coach than I did in Willie Taggart, but recruiting is a work in progress under the new staff. At least on paper. There is some talent in this class for sure as Brandon Jennings, Luke Altmyer and Hunter Washington are key gets at important positions. And there are some versatile players such as Kevin Knowles, but I’d like to see the Seminoles recruiting a bit more close to home and beat some bigger programs for recruits. It’s hard because you have a new coach who is working under unimaginable circumstances during COVID-19, but the Seminoles could be reaching on a few players. Gorney’s take: FICTION. There are definitely challenges ahead for Florida State and it does hurt that a lot of the state of Florida’s top targets are already committed, but when Norvell shows signs of a turnaround, top talent is going to flood to Tallahassee. I have faith Norvell can get it done.

Over the years, Florida State has had the top recruiting class in the ACC, happening last in 2017. The Seminoles should finish near the top again this recruiting cycle, even though they are currently fifth. I've said it before and I'll say it again: The best thing that could have happened for Norvell is the tenure of Taggart because if Norvell can show the slightest bit of improvement, the top kids will want to play for him. It's slow now but there is still a long way to go until signing day. FSU will be just fine.

3. Alabama will have the best defense in the SEC.