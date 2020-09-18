CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: Michigan’s losses will be too much to overcome

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Michigan’s losses will be too much to overcome.

Nico Collins (USA Today Sports)

2. The Pac-12 will move quickly to play now that the Big Ten backtracked.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Well, look at this huh? The Big Ten reverses field and will play in October and suddenly the Pac-12 is on fire wanting to play. It has more hurdles at a local level with COVID-19, but trust me those will be pushed aside and within a week we will hear about Pac-12 football being back in October or November. Gorney’s take: FACT. There are bigger complications in the Pac-12 than the Big Ten because of schools located in bigger cities – UCLA and USC in Los Angeles, Arizona State in the Phoenix are, Cal and Stanford in the Bay Area and Washington in Seattle to name a few – so COVID-19 concerns could be a little more complicated.

There are also massive wildfires across the West and I can speak personally to the fact of how bad the air quality is in Southern California right now. Those will be difficult to overcome, but the Pac-12 wants to play and will need to do it quickly so it can be a part of the College Football Playoff discussion. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comments on Wednesday can further push the envelope to get started. The conference will move quickly and figure out a way to play, especially with rapid testing now available.

3. Sage Ryan will end up at LSU.

Sage Ryan (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)