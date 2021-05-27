Fact or Fiction: Matayo Uiagalelei has five-star potential

Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney along with recruiting analysts Sam Spiegelman and Adam Friedman along with Deana King from TarHeelIllustrated.com tackle three topics in recruiting and determine whether they believe each statement or not.

1. Matayo Uiagalelei has five-star potential like his brother.

Matayo Uiagalelei

Gorney’s take: FACT. Like others, I was not completely sold until I saw Matayo Uiagalelei dominate in a shortened sophomore season and he should only get bigger and better from here. The 2023 four-star defensive end has shown off his athleticism and good hands playing tight end but he’s best at defensive end where he can use his speed to get to the edge, disrupt a bunch of plays and dominate against some elite offensive linemen recently. His performance at the Rivals Camp Series this past weekend only solidified he could be one of the top 2023 prospects in the country. Friedman’s take: FACT. I was skeptical prior to the Rivals Camp this past weekend that Uiagalelei would live up to the hype but I'm a believer now. He is an elite athlete that could choose to have a future on the offensive or defensive side of the ball. Playing defensive end looks the most natural for Uiagalelei but right now he is getting by on his pure athleticism instead of elite strength and technical skills. He does have five-star potential but he has some development to do to reach that status.

*****

2. It's a very good sign for North Carolina that Zach Rice is visiting on June 1.

Zach Rice (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Getting Zach Rice back to North Carolina is important for the Tar Heels but just because it’s his first trip I don’t think it means they’re going to land his commitment. North Carolina could definitely be the front-runner but Rice is going to also visit Ohio State, Virginia, Alabama and Notre Dame before making a decision. There are heavyweights on that list and a lot of them will pitch compelling cases. The Tar Heels could still land him but it’s going to be a big month for the five-star offensive lineman. King’s take: FACT. The unofficial visit to North Carolina is no surprise as the five-star has been on campus multiple times including two games last season. He has hinted that he may even schedule an official later. Rice is most likely the Tar Heels’ top offensive recruiting target. The June 1 visit would allow him to see even more of what coach Mack Brown and staff are doing.

*****

3. Quinn Ewers and Walker Howard will end up as the top two QBs in the 2022 class.

Quinn Ewers (Sam Spiegelman)