CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: Kadarius Toney is a first-round NFL Draft pick

1. Kadarius Toney is a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I like Toney a lot as a player, but the comparisons to Percy Harvin are a bit much for me. I feel he’s a second-round talent in this deep wide receiver class. I put a poll out on Twitter about this and the majority agree with me that he’s a first-round reach. He could be a great second-round value with his explosive potential, but he’s only had one good season and guys like that make me worry a bit. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

2. Alabama is out for Henry To’oto’o.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The SEC is making this hard because it hasn’t passed the intra-conference exception that other Power Five conferences have, but that doesn’t mean the Tide are out for the talented linebacker transfer from Tennessee. To’oto’o didn’t make a visit to Ohio State, at least according to what I know. He continues to be patient and Alabama does have space for him. The Tide are his first choice and always have been, but the SEC’s delay is hurting them. If that rule is passed in May by the conference he could still end up in Tuscaloosa. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

3. The Vols should start Harrison Bailey.

