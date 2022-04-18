Fact or Fiction: Justice Haynes will end up in Georgia's class

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Nick Harris along with Jed May of UGASports.com and Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Eli Holstein will end up being in Alabama's recruiting class, especially after another visit to Tuscaloosa.

Eli Holstein (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. How the quarterback dominoes play out in the 2023 class is especially interesting since Arch Manning is at the top of it all but here’s the thing: If Eli Holstein committed to Alabama today I don’t think the Crimson Tide would tell him to hold off for later. The four-star is visiting Florida later this week and other programs are involved, or trying to stay in the picture, but the Zachary, La., standout is so far along with Alabama it would be a surprise if he doesn’t end up with the Crimson Tide at this point. In the end, it could be the smartest move for both sides. Harris’ take: FACT. Even in the days before his decommitment from Texas A&M, Holstein’s name had already been attached to some growing buzz at Alabama, and I feel that it’s only strengthened since then. His recent visits to Tuscaloosa have only produced solid reviews, and Alabama continues to key in on the four-star. Other SEC programs remain in the mix, but I see Alabama eventually winning out.

2. Justice Haynes will end up in Georgia's class.

Justice Haynes (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. This looked like a lock to Georgia only a few short weeks ago but after a visit to Florida – where Justice Haynes’ father (who played for the Bulldogs) said was their best trip yet – the Gators have become serious contenders in Haynes’ recruitment. That should not discount the four-star’s relationship with the Georgia staff especially with position coach Dell McGee. There will always be a post-visit high. That’s normal. But when things settle out, the Bulldogs will still have an edge for Haynes and I still have him headed to Athens. May’s take: FACT. Florida has joined Ohio State as serious threats to Georgia in the battle for Haynes. By all accounts, the Gators crushed Haynes’ visit earlier this month. However, I still believe Georgia holds a slight lead. There are the obvious ties with his dad playing there, but Haynes has also built strong relationships of his own with the Bulldog staff. Georgia has had him circled as priority number one at running back in this class for quite a while now. Ultimately, I think the Bulldogs win out.

3. Matayo Uiagalelei visited Alabama and Ohio State in recent days. He will still end up staying in the Pac-12.

Matayo Uiagalelei (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)