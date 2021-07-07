Fact or Fiction: Jeremiah Alexander will end up back with Alabama

1. Jeremiah Alexander will end up back in Alabama’s class.

Jeremiah Alexander (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. The Clemson visit blew him away. Everything went well on that trip, the Tigers emerged as a major frontrunner and it looked like at least for a little while that he could end up there. But Alabama has once again come calling, coach Nick Saban and others have made the state’s top player a major priority in this class and it looks like the Crimson Tide could close him out. Alexander was already once committed to Alabama, so he likes a whole lot about the program. It looks like he will head back into the recruiting class. Spiegelman’s take: FACT. This is a two-team race with Alabama and Clemson leading the way. After making his way to Clemson at the beginning of June, Alexander named the Tigers as the team to beat and their ascension was noteworthy. However, since then Alexander has been back to Tuscaloosa on three occasions, and the one-time Alabama pledge is a priority for Saban on defense. Entering Thursday's decision, the Tide feel like the team to beat.

*****

2. After the Elite 11, Devin Brown is the quarterback most worthy of a rankings bump.

Devin Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Brown was fantastic. He might have been the biggest surprise of the event with his arm strength, his accuracy and the fact that the USC commit looked as good for long stretches as any quarterback at the event. But there are two three-star quarterbacks that deserve a more significant rankings bump: Penn State commit Drew Allar and Michigan State pledge Katin Houser. Allar and Houser had breakout performances, and I especially liked Houser throughout the weekend as he showed off a great arm, surprisingly good athleticism and the ability to make the gauntlet of throws. Brown was great, but he’s already a four-star. Allar and Houser are even more worthy of moving up. Young’s take: FACT. No quarterback exceeded expectations more at Elite 11 than Brown. Part of that is he simply didn't have the national profile of many of the other QBs entering the event, so when he came out and consistently looked like one of the top-five passers there through each day, each drill, each competition, it was frankly eye-opening. The comments from other players at the tournament reinforced that as well. It's not as if Brown was totally off the radar or anything - we have him ranked inside the top-200 and he is committed to USC - but he simply wasn't previously in any conversations about the top QBs in this class. Now, he needs to be. And this fits the narrative of his football trajectory as a late-bloomer who sprouted up through a significant growth spurt between his freshman and junior years, who didn't really play in an offense geared toward putting up huge passing numbers at Queen Creek in Arizona and who is now seeing his physical tools refine and sharpen just as he's about to take the reins of that high-scoring Corner Canyon offense in Utah this fall. Those that didn't take notice of Brown's Elite 11 performance will get another chance to evaluate his surging stock this fall as he plays in the same offense that positioned Jaxson Dart to set state records last year. But yes, Brown showed at Elite 11 that he is better than his current ranking as the No. 9 pro-style QB in this class. A few years after finding a hidden gem out of Arizona in Kedon Slovis, the Trojans look to have done it again with Brown.

*****

3. Florida has a real shot to land four-star defensive end Quency Wiggins.

Quency Wiggins