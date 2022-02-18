Fact or Fiction: Jayden Daniels will find a Power Five home

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.



1. Ryan Day is now vastly underpaid in the Big Ten.

Ryan Day (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's Take: FACT. In the last few months Ryan Day finds himself at or behind the salary of the following Big Ten coaches — Mel Tucker at Michigan State, James Franklin at Penn State, Kirk Ferentz at Iowa and Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Day still makes more than $6 million a year so he’s not poor but, let’s be honest, none of these guys should be making more money than Day. Day is 34-4 at Ohio State so far in his career and has won the Big Ten outright twice. He’s also been to the playoff twice and the title game once. By the end of next season or even before he should be looking at $10 million a year or he could look to the NFL.

*****

2. Bill McGovern will change the UCLA defense.

Bill McGovern (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's Take: FACT. Bill McGovern has been around from his days as defensive coordinator at Boston College to his time with Chip Kelly in the NFL. Now he takes over a UCLA defense that needs a shot in the arm and should get one from McGovern. His style is not overly aggressive as he likes to make teams hurt themselves but he is known for developing players, most notably Luke Kuechly at Boston College. UCLA got a good one here.

*****

3. Jayden Daniels will find a Power Five home.

Jayden Daniels (USA Today Sports Images)