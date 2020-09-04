CaliforniaPreps - Fact or Fiction: Georgia will be just fine with JT Daniels

Fact or Fiction: Georgia will be just fine with JT Daniels
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Georgia will be just fine at QB with JT Daniels
Farrell’s take: FICTION. I like JT Daniels and think he has a ton of talent and if he stays healthy, he will be excellent. So why is my answer FICTION? Because Daniels is one hit away from leaving UGA in big trouble at quarterback. D’Wan Mathis isn’t the answer and Carson Beck is not close to being ready for prime time. Losing Justin Fields continues to hurt.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Farrell takes the glass half-empty approach there overly worried about Daniels’ health, which should be fine as he comes back slowly from a knee injury. Daniels was a five-star and a top-five player in his class for a reason: Because he’s exceptionally talented, he has all the tools to be special and as I’ve said on social media Daniels was the most-talented quarterback on Georgia’s roster even with Newman there. If Daniels gets cleared to play, the Bulldogs will remain a national title contender.
2. Jamie Newman will be picked in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.
Farrell’s take: FACT. He’s big and talented and athletic, so someone will go on him for sure because he has NFL ability. Is he making a good football decision to sit out? Nope. A big year could have propelled him into round one or two even if he waited his turn behind Daniels and came in if he struggled or was injured. But make no mistake, an NFL team will take him by round three.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m torn because Newman is a fantastic quarterback who could be very good in the right offense with some talented receivers around him, plus he can move, which NFL teams will love.
But there are definitely concerns. Despite one great season at Wake Forest, he’s still only played in 19 college football games. He had one great statistical year and that’s it. And leaving Georgia in the lurch right now is tough as well and could at least raise questions in the pre-draft process.
It’s almost a lock that Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are early first-rounders. After that, the position gets muddled but Florida’s Kyle Trask and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders could leapfrog Newman, which could move him down later in the draft.
3. Curtis Dunlap returning is the best offseason news for Minnesota to date.
Farrell’s take: FACT. It hasn’t been a great off season for the Gophers coming off such a great 2019 season. The Big Ten season is postponed and Rashod Bateman, their star wide receiver, opted out before that decision was made. And who knows what quarterback Tanner Morgan will do.
So when Dunlap, the massive offensive lineman who was so key to success last year, entered the transfer portal the other day, it was more bad news. But a day later Dunlap changed his mind and pulled out of the portal and that’s a huge win for Minnesota as he’s a special talent and much needed.
Gorney’s take: FACT: Minnesota’s offensive line would have missed Dunlap, but would have probably been fine since it’s such a massive group with everyone weighing more than 300 pounds and four of the starters at 325 or more led by Daniel Faalele at an insane 6-foot-9 and 400 pounds.
But with Dunlap back, it’s great news because the Gophers will have all pieces intact to protect Morgan and highlight a running game that will be needed with the loss of Bateman. It was a curious decision by Dunlap to leave after starting 12 games last season, but now he’s back and Minnesota remains a contender in that division.