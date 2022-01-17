Fact or Fiction: Frank Ladson will break out at Miami

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.



1. Frank Ladson will break out at Miami.

FICTION. I liked Frank Ladson a lot as a player coming out of high school and many are hoping he can have an impact like Charleston Rambo did last year from Oklahoma but can the ‘Canes catch lighting in a bottle two years in a row? It’s not likely. Ladson had 31 catches for 428 yards and six touchdowns in his Clemson career but he battled injuries much of last season and when he was healthy he just didn’t separate. He’s had his chances and going back home to Miami is a fresh start but it’s a reach to think he can be that Rivals100 standout we saw out of high school.

2. Lance Taylor will improve the Louisville offense.

FACT. Lance Taylor may not be a name you know a lot about but this is the guy who helped develop Christian McCaffrey at Stanford and has done a very good job at Notre Dame as the run game coordinator and running backs coach. Scott Satterfield will continue to call the plays for Louisville but with Taylor’s experience coaching running backs and wide receivers he will be huge when it comes to game plans and allowing Satterfield to oversee the entire team a bit better. This is a hire many didn’t notice but it’s a good one.

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux missed the mark when comparing Oregon and Alabama.

