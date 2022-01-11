Fact or Fiction: Devon Campbell is only five-star OL in his class

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and analysts Sam Spiegelman and Adam Friedman along with Eric Lammers from NittanyNation.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Drew Allar is a top-three pro-style QB in the 2022 class.

Drew Allar

Gorney’s take: FICTION. From a physical standpoint, Drew Allar is the best-looking quarterback prospect in the class. He is tall, filled out and can make all the throws. He has the potential to be special at Penn State and to put up big numbers there. But after seeing Cade Klubnik do what he did all week and in the game with 200-plus passing yards and three touchdowns, he has solidified himself in that top spot. I also like LSU signee Walker Howard and Alabama signee Ty Simpson a whole lot, too. This is not to be critical of Allar at all because moving up is certainly under heavy consideration but there are others I like from an accuracy and timing perspective a little more. Lammers’ take: FACT. I hate to be that guy, but I have been on this train since last April when I first watched his film. What we saw on Saturday during the All-American Bowl was a guy with prototypical size and a live arm. Accuracy and timing issues with wide receivers are to be expected in an all-star environment. On film, Allar shows the ability to make every throw, including the off-schedule throws from different platforms. He also does a nice job of putting touch on the ball when called for. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he stands tall and maneuvers the pocket with athleticism but he is also more dangerous than he gets credit for with his legs. He helped lead his team this year to a 13-1 record before it lost in the Division I state playoffs to the eventual state champion, St. Edward. Overall, Allar can continue to work on his accuracy, as he continues to develop his lower body mechanics in Happy Valley, but the arm talent is clearly on a different level. His accuracy will ultimately decide his ceiling, but there is no doubt that he is entering the college ranks as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country.

*****

2. The only five-star offensive lineman in the class is OG Devon Campbell.

Devon Campbell (Sam Spiegelman)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I really don’t know if any offensive tackle in this class has absolutely proven himself to be a five-star, which means he will have a dominant college career followed by being a first-round NFL Draft pick. I do know one thing though: Four years from now, some offensive linemen will be selected in the first round and we are charged with figuring out who those players will be. Five-stars Kelvin Banks and Julian Armella didn’t blow me away in Orlando. Zach Rice was solid if unspectacular. The guy who could move up is Alabama signee Elijah Pritchett but he played more guard out of necessity at the All-American Bowl. For my money, the interior guys are far more dominant in this class and that’s Devon Campbell, Earnest Greene and Billy Schrauth leading the way. Friedman’s take: FICTION. It's fairly obvious that Campbell isn't losing his fifth star after his performance in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game but he likely won't be the only five-star offensive lineman when the class of 2022 rankings are finalized later this month. It's a longshot that all the other five-star offensive linemen (Banks, Armella and Rice) lose the coveted ranking. Sure, a couple might but there are others that will be discussed for possible moves up to five-star status. Josh Conerly and Pritchett played well in San Antonio at the All-American Bowl and there will be discussions surrounding their ranking.

*****

3. Julian Humphrey proved in San Antonio that he's a five-star cornerback.