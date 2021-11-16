Fact or Fiction: Domani Jackson is now a lock to Alabama

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman along with Andrew Bone from BamaInsider.com and Mark Passwaters of AggieYell.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.



1. Domani Jackson is now a lock to Alabama.

Domani Jackson

Gorney’s take: FACT. I would have to imagine this is as close to a lock now as possible. The five-star cornerback was committed to USC for about 11 months but after his official visit to Alabama, he reopened his recruitment to sort things out. The hiring at USC is important and he has a great relationship with interim coach Donte Williams, who could stay on the new staff, plus he still likes Michigan a whole lot. But Domani Jackson is a high-level kid and Alabama was a high-level experience this past weekend. Lock is a strong word but right now I’d be surprised if he went elsewhere. Bone’s take: FACT. I never like to use the word 'lock' when it comes to predicting top recruits. There are so many different variables that can change a mind before the ink is dry. Jackson still plans on taking a few more visits before he signs in December and will wait to see who USC hires as its next head coach. The Crimson Tide have to feel very good about where they stand in his recruitment. Alabama always felt like the school that would have the best chance to flip him from USC after Jackson spent three days with the Tide in June and returned for an official a few weekends ago. He has also mentioned several times throughout the year how he is in daily contact with Alabama defensive backs coach Jay Valai. Alabama is in the driver's seat and there is strong belief he will sign with the Tide, but it's not over just yet.

*****

2. A weekend visit to Tennessee should concern Texas A&M when it comes to Walter Nolen’s recruitment.

Walter Nolen (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I didn’t get the sense that Walter Nolen’s visit to Knoxville this past weekend changed much in his recruitment and that should mean he’s still locked in with the Aggies. There have been a lot of twists and turns in Nolen’s recruitment but one thing is for sure: The five-star defensive tackle put a whole lot of thought into committing at Texas A&M a couple weekends ago and it was not right out of the blue. I’d be surprised if another visit to Tennessee, even with a great environment there for the Georgia game, will change that. Passwaters’ take: FICTION. The visit was scheduled prior to his commitment and he picked the Aggies knowing he'd be going to Knoxville. He's already started recruiting for A&M with some of the remaining 2022 prospects. And, of course, UT got pasted by Georgia, showing they've got an awful long way to go to be competitive. The Aggies are in a far better position on that front and will likely be a factor on the national scene in 2022 and beyond.

*****

3. Even with coaching turnover at LSU, the Tigers will still land a majority of the top-10 in-state players.

Jacoby Mathews (Rivals.com)